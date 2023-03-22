A proposed RV park on the North Fork Highway is continuing to move forward, following the approval of a floodplain development permit by the Park County commissioners.
The permit will allow project applicant Spencer McBurney of Old Faithful RV Park LLC to locate a portion of the park on a mapped floodplain on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, said Kim Dillivan, assistant director of Park County Planning and Zoning Department.
Development within the floodplain will include 2.5 camping spots and associated water and sewer services; septic tanks and an associated pump; pump tanks and a drip irrigation controller; and a portion of the campground loop road, he said.
Bret Reed, civil engineer with Engineering Associates, spoke on behalf of the applicant during the commission’s March 17 meeting. The commissioners asked Reed why McBurney chose to develop in the floodplain, when there was an alternative location that could be used.
Reed answered that building in this alternate location would result in reducing the size of the park by a few camping spots, and that developing in the floodplain was a purely financial decision.
“My client has paid a certain amount for the property and it will cost a certain amount to construct,” he said. “The revenue from those additional spots help pay for the loan that will help develop the property and buy the property.”
Reed was also asked why McBurney chose to develop on the floodplain rather than pursuing a Letter of Map Amendment (LOMA), which would amend the current Federal Emergency Management Agency map to establish that the property is not located in a Special Flood Hazard Area.
Reed said McBurney chose not to proceed with the LOMA due to “time and expense.” The process would take roughly three months, he said.
During their meeting, the commissioners heard from two area residents who spoke against the floodplain permit.
“I would ask that if we’re going to build another RV park … that we do the best we can to protect our waterways, and that would be (to) not allow the installation of septics in the floodplain,” said Brian Clarkson with the Wapiti Valley Preservation Group.
Rob Burgin agreed and asked the commissioners to proceed with caution.
“There’s a lot of questions and no firm answers that I’m seeing,” he said. “... I would just ask that we get good data to enable us to make good decisions before we continue marching forward with approvals.”
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel noted that, while the commissioners unanimously approved the development permit, no development could take place until they consider and approve a site plan for the RV park.
That site plan was just approved last week by the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission — with a long list of 21 conditions and over the objections of numerous neighboring property owners — and will be considered by the Park County commissioners in coming weeks.
“As the site plans comes forward, we can halt, stop or modify it at any point,” Thiel said. “And they cannot do anything until the site plan is approved.”
The proposed RV park would fill 5.22 acres at 3244 and 3256 North Fork Highway, and be open from May through October. It would consist of 12 16-by-24-foot cabins, 45 RV pads and a two-story structure containing bathrooms, showers, a laundry facility, convenience store, office and two apartments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.