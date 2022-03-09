The Park County commissioners have parted ways with their buildings and grounds superintendent Mike Garza.
Garza said when he walked into the Park County Fair Office on Monday morning he was given the choice to either resign or be terminated. He chose to resign, which county commissioner Dossie Overfield confirmed.
“We had a discussion about the job,” she said, mentioning that the topic of job performance came up.
During the county commissioner meeting on March 1, a roughly 30-minute executive session, which was not listed on the initial agenda but amended to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting, was held on the topic of a personnel matter. Afterward they voted unanimously to adopt the proposal made in the executive session discussion.
Since 2019, Garza had been overseeing not only the county’s buildings and grounds operations, but also many aspects of the county fair. In the fall of 2021, Garza was instructed to focus more on the county’s buildings and grounds. Previously, he simultaneously worked his current job and the events coordinator position. He had worked for the county for 12 years.
Garza had been at odds with the fair board for some time, expressing frustration with the body in a recent Enterprise story.
“I don’t like being told what to do, especially by a volunteer board member that doesn’t want to do anything,” he said in that story.
During the fair board meeting on Tuesday, board member Fred Bronnenberg and a few other members expressed displeasure with the media presenting negative information about the fair, some of which dated back more than five years.
Garza’s departure makes the fifth significant change in fair leadership in about six years.
There was little mention of Garza’s departure at the meeting on Tuesday and members expressed optimism about carrying out this year’s fair, four and half months away in late July.
Overfield said she and fellow commissioner liaison Scott Mangold will help the fair board and administrative assistant Darcy Street perform all necessary preparations for this year’s fair. Street said during the meeting she is currently working on the Fair Book and hopes to put it out, “ASAP.”
“We’ll be fine, we’ll just move forward,” Overfield said.
Overfield said Garza’s position will be replaced but is unsure at this point when, or what exactly that role will look like.
A number of shortcomings from last year’s fair have been identified that the fair board and commissioners hope to work through in the coming months. Mangold said the public was satisfied with last year’s fair, despite past events administrator Audra Jewell being fired by Garza shortly before the event last summer.
“We did a good job considering we lost a key employee before the fair,” he said.
