Wyoming Game and Fish is teaming up with Cody Canal Irrigation District and the City of Cody to install two ADA-compliant kayak launches at Beck Lake City Park.
At their Tuesday work session, G&F Commissioner Ashlee Lundvall and biologist Sam Hockhalter talked to city council members about the project, which will be at no cost to the city.
Lundvall, a longtime advocate for people with disabilities, previously helped spearhead the ADA all-inclusive playground at Mentock Park.
“I think it’s going to be a great project,” she said. “It will continue to put Cody on the map for accessibility in recreation.”
Hockhalter said G&F employees would take care of the maintenance, as well as installing the dock in the spring and taking it out in the fall.
“We’ll make signs, and it’ll be no cost to the irrigation district,” he said.
One of the docks is planned for an area at Beck Lake close to a pump house and where many people already go to get out on the lake.
“This seemed like a logical place where pavement could go right up to the dock,” city council member Andy Quick said.
Quick, who owns a kayak and rafting business, helped with the plan, recalling a time when a long pier had gone out into the lake at the same spot.
The other dock will go in at New Cody Reservoir. Both are modeled on one already installed at New Hogan Reservoir.
“We’re happy to be partners in this, do whatever we can,” Mayor Matt Hall said. “I look forward to seeing it this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.