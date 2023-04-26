A minor subdivision that will add five lots to the General Rural Meeteetse zoning district is moving forward following approval from the Park County commissioners.
The proposed Whisper Ridge Subdivision — created by Greybull River Ranch LLC — will be located 21 miles northeast of Meeteetse on the north side of County Road 3LE, said Kim Dillivan, assistant director of Park County Planning and Zoning.
The subdivision will include lots ranging between 5.87 and 9.84 acres, all for residential use.
The commission approved the subdivision with 11 conditions recommended by the Park County Planning and Zoning commission. One of those conditions is to submit a subdivision improvements agreement addressing required utility changes to the property.
This condition was necessitated by electrical infrastructure issues on the property, Dillivan said. The Big Horn Rural Electric Company has said the only way to provide the subdivision lots with power is for the developer to install an electrical “backbone” on the north side of the highway, from which each lot would be served.
Ed Reed, the surveyor for the property, expressed concern about installing the backbone, noting that the infrastructure would significantly add to development costs and would potentially never get used.
“I ask that the commissioners remove the utility part of this from the SIA (subdivision improvement agreement), simply because it sets a time limit (of 18 months for the completion of the utility upgrades,)” he said. “We don’t know when these lots will sell. They could be sitting there for five years.”
Bruce Jacobsen, with Greybull River Ranch, agreed.
“The cost for us is really cumbersome,” he said, noting that necessary electrical upgrades could cost between $15,000 and $75,000. “... In order to make it possible to do something like this, that cost is going to have to get passed on to the land user.”
Joy Hill, director of Park County Planning and Zoning, said she understood Jacobsen’s perspective, but still recommended making the necessary improvements.
“I would equate this to the subdivider saying, ‘I don’t want to put the road in, because what if I don’t sell the lots and I just have a road sitting there?’” Hill said. “...It’s part of the risk of doing a subdivision. It’s pretty clear to me that the intent of the subdivision rules is to make subdivisions development-ready.”
Commissioner Dossie Overfield agreed.
“I spent 25 years with Northwest Rural Water putting taps on subdivision lots,” she said. “We didn’t know who was going to buy them. We didn’t know how many were going to sell to any owner, but we required a tap on each lot .... It was all required to be there in place, according to county regulations. That requirement has been there for a lot of years.”
Despite his concerns, Jacobsen told commissioners he was confident he could work with the electric company to come up with a plan that satisfied both parties.
The commissioners unanimously approved the subdivision’s sketch plan, with the full list of conditions recommended by Planning and Zoning.
