A local activist and business owner has been charged with causing at least $20,000 in destruction at the Shoshone Municipal Pipeline and Water Treatment Plant in Cody
Flint Flesher, 48, allegedly admitted to sheriff’s deputies he damaged multiple fences at the plant with his black dually pickup truck in March.
Flesher was one of the lead organizers of a group organized during the summer of 2020, with the intention of protecting Park County citizens from outside rioters and looters, and other negative economic effects stemming from reactions to the George Floyd murder in Minnesota.
He and other members of this group carried firearms while on horseback, surrounding the periphery of City Park as a Protest Against Racism event was taking place.
Flesher has also protested and worked against sex trafficking and works in private security, with more than 30 years of experience with law enforcement, military and K-9 training, according to his Instagram page.
Surveillance video at the plant showed a black dually with a “very noticeable sticker” on its back window and a tank in the bed of the truck running into a gate at the plant, according to Park County Sheriff Scott Steward in the charging affidavit. The video showed a suspect vehicle pull up to the gate, leave temporarily, and return a short while later and hit the gate with the front of the pickup.
There were multiple fences found damaged at the facility including the gate. A barbed wire fence on the north side of the facility had been hit as was a fence on the south side that had been driven through and broken in two different locations, according to a treatment plant employee. Tracks left in snow at the scene matched a truck with dual rear wheels.
The gate was determined to cost $20,000 to fix.
While Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Bronson Faughn was traveling east on Agua Via near the facility, he saw a black crew cab dually traveling east on Pauley Avenue at a low rate of speed that matched the truck seen in the surveillance video. The deputy turned and followed the truck to get a better look at the vehicle that was later determined to be owned by Flesher.
The two made consensual contact and Flesher said he had been in Florida for the past two years training K-9s and just recently returned. Flesher initially denied causing the property destruction and that he was “at the lake” the night of the crime,” Steward said. There was a sticker on the back window that read “Working Dog – Stay Back.”
Steward called Flesher later and talked about the damage, to which Flesher claimed he had knowledge of. When Steward threatened to get the FBI involved in the case, Flesher responded, “If you are saying I did it, then I guess I did.”
Flesher said he had no memory of committing the act but said if the video shows his truck it had to be him, saying he was intoxicated and in “bad shape” the night of the crime.
He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for interference with a peace officer.
Flesher was arrested last Thursday and bonded out of jail after his initial hearing on Friday. If found guilty he could face up to 11 years in prison and $11,000 in fines.
