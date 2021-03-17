The storm in Cheyenne and Casper over the weekend may not have left any flakes in Cody, but it still hit the northwest corner of Wyoming. After originally planning to pour concrete on the Greybull Hill sometime this week, S&S Builders has had to push that – and turning 17th into a one-way street – back until at least next week as suppliers work on getting needed material to Cody.
Meanwhile, crews have finished work on the Stampede Avenue and 17th Street intersection, and work on the west side of 17th from Stampede to Central Avenue is wrapping up.
Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer Todd Frost said while S&S waits for the big shipment they need for the hill, some crews may shift to working on some minor repairs along Sheridan and Beck avenues where sidewalk slabs broke, joints need to be sealed or curbs and gutters were damaged. Project supervisor Ed Epperson said that work will not require road closures.
