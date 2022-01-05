Park County closed County Road 7UH – Monument Hill Road – to vehicular traffic on Monday.
This annual closure is effective west of the gate, which lies 1.6 miles west of WYO 120. The portion of the road from WYO 120 to the gate will remain open.
Access to Road 7UH west of the gate to the cattleguard in Section 31, T. 54N., R. 103 W. is permissible by foot, horseback, snowmobile and ATV’s while the gate is closed. The public is advised to stay on the county right-of-way, and to respect the private property along the route.
This road will remain closed through the winter and spring until such time as the road is dry and safe for traffic. The closure is intended to reduce the damage to the road and maintenance costs in the spring. Public cooperation during this closure is appreciated.
The public is allowed access to the Shoshone National Forest, via the County Road and the Red Grade Road by foot, horseback, snowmobile and ATV. The public is advised to stay on the Red Grade Road, and to respect the private property along the route.
Access to the State and BLM lands to the south of the cattle guard via the Limited Use Easement is restricted. Only those persons with valid permits for timber harvesting and elderly or disable persons with a special permit are allowed to use this road, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement between Trail Creek Partners and Park County.
Any questions regarding the closure may be directed to the County Engineer’s Office at (307) 527-8520.
