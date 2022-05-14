With four horses selling for $50,000 or more – Sweet Nu Oakleys of RMO Horses sold for the high price of $90,000 – another successful Cody Horse Sale wrapped up Saturday outside The Irma.
“We thought it was a great sale,” organizer Kay Clark said. “It went really well. I heard a lot of people say it was the best ever.”
RMO Horses said in the program its gelding, which would sell for nearly $100,000, had all the makings of a high-end rope horse or could be one the whole family could use from doing weekend trail rides to working the ranch or in the arena.
“He’s one that has the ability, nicely trained and easy to get along with,” the descriptions read. “He’s sound, clean legged, and darn sure pretty.”
Diamond K Versatility & Family sold Fajita for $75,000, RMO Horses sold RMO’s Next Big Splash for $61,000, and Gary Cooper Performance Horses auctioned off Dunit with a Topsail for $50,000 to round off the top four.
Clark said a man who had moved to Jackson and bought a ranch there just a few years ago bought Sweet Nu Oakleys and said if the top-flight ranch horse is as good as most of the ones they sell, the man will probably be back next year with friends.
“We have a great reputation of bringing the right animals,” she said. “You always hope somebody like that has good luck.”
Clark was also pleased to see local ranchers purchase horses from the sale, including one up the South Fork. She noted that a Montana man also bought four horses.
“It’s always nice when we have more locals,” she said. “More of the local ranches are buying more horses at the sale. And the big ranches have the money.”
