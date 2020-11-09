Children deemed victims in Lander meth house
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Lander woman was charged with child endangering after drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered throughout the home where her four children live.
Some of the drug supplies, reportedly, were thrown during a dispute between other people in the home.
Tiffany Briann Truax, 32, could face five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for the felony charge.
She was charged Sept. 25. The case was transferred to Fremont County District Court for felony-level prosecution in October.
Lander Police Department officer Trevor Budd went to a home on Adams Street, in Lander, to help with a domestic violence investigation between Rachel Hillger and Barden Duck, on Sept. 23.
Budd spoke with Hillger, who said she’s been dating Duck for a few months. They were arguing that day about Duck’s drug involvement and his attempts to “peep” on another woman.
Hillger said Duck threw a bowl of cereal and an end table at her, and the table hit her right ankle. Budd noted where skin had been scraped away from Hillger’s right ankle. When Budd talked with Duck, the man said Hillger threw “a spoon with dope in it” at him. He then told the officer there was a “kit” containing meth, dirty needles and baggies, in a zippered case in the bathroom.
Duck consented to a search of the area. Before the search, Budd went outside to talk with Hillger again, and Tiffany Truax, who was also there.
“I observed her movements to be accelerated and jerky,” said Budd of Truax. “Her pupils were also substantially smaller than her (12-year-old) daughter’s, who was standing in the same lighting.”
Hillger and Truax both consented to a search of the home.
Granger mayor arrested for felony theft
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) – Granger Mayor Bradly McCollum was arrested by Sweetwater County sheriff deputies Thursday afternoon on a warrant for alleged felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property.
McCollum, 55, who was elected mayor in 2018, is alleged to have used one of the town’s bank cards for at least four separate personal purchases totaling over $1,300 during a six-month period in late 2019.
According to court documents, these purchases included tires for a personally-owned vehicle, fuel, and replacement parts for a furnace at McCollum’s rental property in New York state.
The months-long investigation by sheriff’s detectives included several search warrants examining McCollum’s personal banking records and cross-referencing them with the town’s official financial statements, according to a press release.
In Wyoming, theft in excess of $1,000 is a felony punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. Wrongful appropriation of public property is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum one-year sentence and $1,000 fine.
McCollum remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in court.
