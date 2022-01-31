LARAMIE (WNE) – More than $1 million will bolster the University of Wyoming marching band and nursing programs, thanks to a donation from alum Susie McMurry.
Throughout the years, the McMurry family has donated millions of dollars to UW’s College of Business, College of Education, UW Athletics, campus construction and other projects.
The most recent donation will help UW’s marching band maintain its position as a notable Div. I program, according to a press release.
A portion of the money also will go to the BRAND Program at the Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing. The virtual program allows students who have bachelor’s degrees in any field to pursue a degree in nursing.
In addition to a donation to the School of Nursing general fund, the money will provide nursing students with a hands-on learning experience through the use of a Gaumard patient simulator, the press release said.
A patient simulator is a mannequin meant to mimic the health problems of a living patient and give students a chance to practice treatments.
“There are some truly special philanthropists in the world, and Susie is definitely one of them,” UW President Ed Seidel said in the press release. “UW students and faculty will be forever grateful for these meaningful gifts.”
McMurry earned her bachelor’s degree in education from UW. The McMurry family made millions through its success in the oil and gas industry and donates some of those earnings through the McMurry Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.