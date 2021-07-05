GILLETTE (WNE) – A California woman accused of taking more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart told police that it couldn’t be considered shoplifting because she owned the store.
Police found Sina A. Dailey-Sykes, 31, outside of the Gillette store June 18 after Walmart workers had seen her walk out of the store with a cart full of items that she hadn’t paid for. Among them were a hot pink bag, a blue-striped bag and a suitcase, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Sykes admitted to police that she hadn’t paid for the items, but didn’t need to because the FBI had given her Walmart and she owned the entire contents.
Inside her car, police found the suitcase and the striped bag.
They also found more than 400 other items that had been taken from the store. No receipts were found and nearly all the items still had tags on them, according to court documents.
The total value of the merchandise was $5,099.23.
Surveillance footage showed that she had arrived in the parking lot June 13 and had been living there for the past five days.
She was charged in Circuit Court with felony shoplifting, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.