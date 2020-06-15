A carnival and a beer garden for the Park County Fair are still under consideration by the fair board.
The Park County Fair Board met Thursday to continue their deliberation for additions to the limited county fair July 21-25 in Powell. The board is now considering having the carnival and are debating the merits of the beer garden.
The carnival would have 15 rides, the same amount as a usual year, spread out over a larger space. Ride operators would have to follow public worker procedure and wear masks and gloves, with regular cleaning and sanitization taking place throughout the day.
The number of carnival game booths would be reduced, along with restrictions to their usage.
Sanitization and hand washing areas will be located throughout the fair and will be expanded if a carnival is approved. The board is not planning on requiring nor providing masks, but strongly encourage them.
The representative of the Midway carnival said several workers were from different states, but they would be willing to do anything necessary for the public to feel safe.
The major reason behind the postponement of the decision on the carnival is the requested variance had yet to be approved. This means the board is still in the dark on just how many people will be allowed to attend, as well as what they would have to do to control and mitigate the crowd sizes by separating the public spaces.
The carnival company would need to know before July if the board approves it, and if anything changes they would need a two-week notice in advance of a sudden cancelation.
The question of the beer garden also remains up in the air.
Those on the board arguing in favor said that if a carnival is being considered, than a beer garden should, as the fair is already focusing on children with the animal judging, so there should be something for adults.
Those arguing against this view were unsure where to put the beer garden, as well as how to follow current rules for bars in conjunction with the fair rules and variance.
