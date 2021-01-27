Park County’s unemployment rate remained steady for December at 4.5%, just .1% below the year prior.
The rate is below the state average, which is unusual during the winter months – in December 2019, the state average rate was 3.7%, while Park County was at 4.4%.
Thus far, the economic impacts of the pandemic have not led to a mass of business closings in the area, and in Cody, one big business just opened and another is in the process, fueling more job growth to offset the usual winter slump.
The Hampton Inn on the West Strip is now open and taking reservations, and hiring is ongoing for positions at the Cody Roadhouse restaurant in the former Sunset House.
The picture isn’t as rosy in much of the state, although it is improving.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 5.1% in November to 4.8% in December. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased for eight months in a row and is much lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 6.7%. Both statewide and county-level unemployment data suggest that Wyoming’s economic situation is steadily improving.
Most county unemployment rates changed very little from November to December. However, large decreases were seen in a few counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate fell from 5.8% to 3.9% as the winter tourist season ramped up. Jobless rates also fell in Natrona County (down from 7.1% to 6.5%), Converse County (down from 5.1% to 4.5%), and Campbell County (down from 5.8% to 5.2%).
From December 2019 to December 2020, unemployment rates rose in 19 counties, were unchanged in three counties, and fell slightly in Hot Springs County (down from 4% to 3.9%). The largest increases occurred in key energy producing areas of the state. Natrona County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.2% to 6.5%, Campbell County’s rate rose from 3.1% to 5.2%, Converse County’s rate rose from 3% to 4.5%, and Sweetwater County’s rate rose from 4.5% to 5.8%. Jobless rates were unchanged from a year earlier in Fremont County (4.8%), Niobrara County (3.4%) and Platte County (4.1%).
Natrona County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 6.5%. It was followed by Sweetwater County at 5.8% and Sublette County at 5.7%. The lowest rates were found in Albany and Weston counties, both at 3%, and Crook County at 3.1%.
