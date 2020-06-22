The final Food for Kids giveaway of the summer is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at Mentock Park.
The program provides a free backpack full of nonperishable foods for children to use over the weekend. It is meant to supplement food for children without a stable food source at home and runs in conjunction with the school district’s food giveaways that have provided food for the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.