A new subdivision of 12 townhomes off of Kent Avenue is a step closer to being built after Cody City Council approved a preliminary plat last week.
Bill Overfield, the property owner with his wife Rita, said the goal is to make the two-story units in the Pintail Subdivision affordable.
“I’m targeting young people, making these two-story units affordable for them,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of property left in town to subdivide and young people are fast being left behind.”
Along with more residences on the east side of town, the plan is also to use money the Overfields will pay for lacking open space – part of city code – in the new development to pave the dirt road that connects Pintail and C Street.
City planner Todd Stowell said the street will be paved with the $24,000 from the cash payment and other funds. The street won’t include curb and gutter.
The development was also amended to have a larger setback from neighboring properties after neighbors objected.
It’s similar to the amended plan of 4-5 years ago that allowed a similar subdivision down the block, Stowell said.
