The City of Cody recently approved on third reading its fiscal year 2023 budget, with revenues buoyed somewhat by an increase in property tax valuations and expenses heightened by the need for more staff and higher wages to entice new employees.
The budget includes an increase in expenses from $33.5 million to more than $44 million, although nearly $5 million of that is a transfer. It will go to a new general capital fund and technology replacement fund that can be used to renovate buildings, replace roofs and replace computers and servers.
Revenue is budgeted for roughly $38 million, with money taken from reserves to cover the deficit.
The city is expected to receive $952,000 in property tax funds due to a 24% average increase in valuation of property.
The budget includes $35 million in cash and investments, as well as $11.15 million in revenue for general government.
Vince Vanata, of Cody, spoke out before the final vote asking council members not to approve the final budget as proposed due to a number of factors, but especially because of the deficit.
“Now is not the time,” he said, listing issues from rising inflation to hiring constraints and the unpredictability of the situation in Yellowstone National Park.
He also questioned, among other issues, why the city couldn’t find other sources to fund $175,000 in repairs for the historic Cody Country Chamber of Commerce building, and why musicians couldn’t supply their own sound systems as opposed to having the city purchase $58,000 worth of equipment.
