Night grinding was scheduled to begin again Monday as work on Sheridan continues.
Grinding will be completed from 15th Street through Beck Avenue on the south half of Sheridan, 9 p.m.-7 a.m.
Concrete slab replacement, curb and gutter, double gutter, sidewalk and ADA upgrades will continue from north of Beck Avenue through 16th Street to near Granny’s Restaurant on the east bound lanes, WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost said last week in a release.
The south side of the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue will remain closed. There are no left turns allowed on Sheridan Avenue to 16th Street or East Sheridan Avenue during this work.
Work will continue on the existing traffic signal at 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Temporary traffic signals will remain in place while this work is being completed.
Traffic is being carried in one lane each direction on one side of the street while work is being completed on the other half of the street.
The speed limit is reduced to 20 mph through the work zone. No left turns are allowed through the work zone.
