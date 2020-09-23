The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a recreational use advisory for Buffalo Bill Reservoir due to a harmful cyanobacterial bloom.
Buffalo Bill State Park announced the news Monday on Facebook, less than two weeks after letting the public know an area of the reservoir was under investigation for the presence of cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae. There was at least one case of a dog dying after swimming on the south side of the reservoir that prompted the investigation.
The Department of Health issues advisories to inform the public that there may be health risks for people and animals in areas where HCBs occur.
Lakes and reservoirs under a recreational use advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas of the waterbody and conditions can change frequently. The advisory will remain in place until the bloom has fully dissipated and cyanotoxin concentrations are below recreational use thresholds identified in Wyoming’s HCB Action Plan, or until the primary recreation season ends on Sept. 30, whichever comes first.
On Sept. 16, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality staff visited the reservoir and observed a potential bloom. Water samples were collected and cyanobacteria densities exceeded the 20,000 cells/mL recreational use threshold identified in Wyoming’s HCB Action Plan. Cyanotoxin results are pending.
The Wyoming Department of Health is working directly with DEQ to ensure that signs are posted. The status of advisories in Wyoming as well as other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org.
The WDH and Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following for people who have come across a bloom:
• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.
• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
• Avoid water spray from the bloom.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact.
• If people, pets or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.
For more information, contact Dr. Karl Musgrave, State Environmental Health Epidemiologist-State Public Health Veterinarian, Wyoming Department of Health, at karl.musgrave@wyo.gov or (307) 777-5825.
(1) comment
Knock, knock? Anybody home at The Enterprise? Another article on cyanobacterial blooms in the water source for our domestic water system in Cody with no information regarding whether the treatment plant kills it before it gets to our faucets.
If Zac had bothered to contact Dr. Musgrave, he could have learned a thing or two.(Edited by staff.)
