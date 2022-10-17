Cody man William James Shaffer, 42, was arrested a second time for sleeping on city and county property.
On Oct. 5, Shaffer was arrested for sleeping on a couch in the lobby of the Park County Complex on Stampede Avenue. On Dec. 3, 2021, he was arrested for sleeping on a bench in Canal Park.
Shaffer has been charged with two counts of criminal trespass by entering or remaining on the premises of Park County — one count for Oct. 5 and one count for Dec. 3, 2021. It is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than six months, a fine of no more than $750, or both.
Shaffer is also being charged with one count of bodily injury to a peace officer, one count of interference with a peace officer and one count of simple assault for the Oct. 5 incident. He is also being charged with one count of interference with a peace officer for the Dec. 3 incident.
Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson was called to the Park County Complex on Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m. after a report of a male sleeping inside the building.
Stinson identified the male as Shaffer from previous law enforcement encounters with him, the affidavit said.
Shaffer was not allowed to enter the building without permission, so Stinson woke Shaffer up and told him he was violating his probation by trespassing.
As Stinson attempted to place Shaffer under arrest, “William began actively fighting with me, attempting to swing and scratch at my face,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit. “William connected on one swing, scratching the right side of my face and nose. I put William on the ground and he continued to kick, scratch and fight with me.”
A witness came out to check on officer Stinson at which point Shaffer kicked the witness at least three times, the affidavit said.
“I had to restrain William from kicking the man who was only trying to help,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit. “This man had no connection to the case and was not the reporting party.”
Stinson then escorted Shaffer to the patrol car, where, once inside, Shaffer tried to headbutt Stinson as he attempted to put Shaffer’s seatbelt on.
“William said multiple times that he was going to kill me and stated ‘I will find you and kill you,’” Stinson wrote in the affidavit.
Shaffer was taken to the Park County Detention Center where he “fought with” and “attempted to kick and injure” detention officers, Stinson wrote in the affidavit.
When Stinson got his injuries photographed, the affidavit said the scratches on his cheek and nose were actively bleeding at the time, and that the ER nurse at Cody Regional Health had found a one-inch laceration on the back of his right arm.
Last year, on Dec. 3, Stinson also responded to a report that Shaffer was sleeping on a bench in Canal Park at 10:22 p.m.
“I knew from previous calls for service that [Cody Task Force] Officer Eric Wright had contacted William and told him not to sleep overnight in any city park and specifically in Canal Park,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit.
When Stinson told Shaffer he had already been asked not to sleep in the park, Shaffer began using profanity, telling Stinson to leave him alone. Shaffer then resisted arrest by pulling away from Stinson, the affidavit said.
Shaffer remains in custody as of Oct. 12, has a $10,000 bond and is awaiting further proceedings in Park County Circuit Court.
