As a 28 year old Clark man allegedly held his sister by the throat in the early morning hours of
Aug. 17, she told police it was like staring into a “monster’s eyes” that were “solid black.”
“You do know I can kill you, right?” Caleb J. Waldron allegedly told his sister.
The cause of the altercation, according to Waldron’s sister, was his demand that his mother and sister sign a document that would turn the “financial interest of the family home” over to him, the affidavit said. Waldron was arrested Aug. 18 after his sister reported him to the police, the affidavit said.
He was charged with two counts of kidnapping in addition to one count each of robbery, domestic battery and interference with emergency calls.
Waldron, as of Sept. 5, remained in the Park County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
According to the affidavit, Waldron committed the offenses between 2 and 4 a.m. on Aug. 17 at his family’s home on Crossfire Trail in Clark. On Aug. 18 and Aug. 19, Waldron’s sister told the police what had happened. She told police she “was attacked by her brother” on the night of Aug. 17 after she, her mother and Waldron were seated in the family room for a “family conversation,” the affidavit said.
“The conversation quickly turned into a heated disagreement after [Waldron] demanded that his mother … and [sister] sign documents turning over some kind of financial interest in the family house,” the affidavit said. “As the disagreement became even more intense, [the sister] told [Waldron] that if he became violent and hit her, she would call the police on him … this comment enraged [Waldron].”
After hearing his sister’s comment about involving the police, he “grabbed” his sister by the throat and “pushed her over hard enough to knock over the Lazy Boy reclining chair she was sitting in,” the affidavit said. The sister told police Waldron had grabbed her so she wouldn’t call the police on her cell phone, the affidavit said.
She tried to grab the land line phone but Waldron grabbed it as well, preventing her from using it, the affidavit said.
Waldron’s mother attempted to get him off of his sister but she “was pushed over onto the floor,” the affidavit said. The mother wasn’t injured at the time, and the sister managed to “kick” Waldron off of her. She then made a run for the door, the affidavit said.
She tried to make it to her mother’s car, but Waldron chased her and grabbed at her back. He managed to tear one of her overall straps during the chase, the affidavit said.
The sister reached the car but so did Waldron, who grabbed her by the neck and slammed her against the driver’s side of the car, the affidavit said.
“She was forcefully held against the car until she was able to successfully convince [Waldron] that she would not call the police,” the affidavit said.
Waldron, however, took his sister by the arm and “dragged” her back inside the house to keep her from leaving, the affidavit said.
“As [Waldron] was dragging [his sister] back toward the house, he grabbed [his mother] to bring her back in the house as well,” the affidavit said. “He only released [his mother] after she started to hyperventilate and [his sister] pleaded with him to let her go.”
Waldron proceeded to pack his things and went out to his car where he sat until 3 a.m. “preventing anyone from getting to a vehicle and driving off for help,” the affidavit said.
Waldron’s sister managed to retrieve her cell phone from Waldron’s room and took a picture of Waldron sitting in his car “watching the door to the house and the vehicles,” the affidavit said.
She told police she didn’t try to call police at that time because “she was afraid that if [Waldron] saw headlights approaching the house, he could run back in the house and use one of the many guns inside to retaliate against the family for calling the police,” the affidavit said. “[She] also mentioned that she could have possibly fled the house on foot but her 62 and 71 year old parents would not have been able to do so, leaving them at risk of reprisals from [Waldron].”
Waldron eventually came back into the house at 4 a.m. and went to sleep, the affidavit said.
His sister left the house on Aug. 18 to report the incident to the Cody Law Enforcement Center. Later that day, Park County Deputies Andrew Tisdale and Tom Caudle drove to Waldron’s place of employment in Cody. On the way there, they spotted Waldron’s vehicle headed towards Big Horn Avenue, the affidavit said.
They activated their patrol lights and Waldron turned right into the parking lot of the LEC, the affidavit said.
Waldron was arrested but declined to speak on the incident involving his sister, the affidavit said.
If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 51 years prison and have to pay a maximum $31,500 fine, according to the charging documents.
