All construction work on the Sheridan Avenue project is being delayed from a start date of Feb. 16 to Feb. 22 due to current weather and road conditions. There will be unrestricted traffic through the project until Feb. 22. Weather conditions and forecast will be reviewed next week.
Construction work on Sheridan Avenue project delayed due to cold temps, snow
