Construction is ongoing at the site for the new Wyoming Game and Fish Department Cody Regional office building. Progress has become more visible as crews begin construction of exterior walls.
“Significant headway has occurred at the construction site since we broke ground in the spring,” said Dan Smith, regional wildlife supervisor. “A lot of dirt work has been done, utilities have been installed, foundation work has been completed and concrete floors have been poured.”
Crews have begun to set steel columns for exterior walls of the main office and construction on a cold storage building is underway.
“Construction crews hope to have the main building dried in by fall so interior work can occur during the winter months,” Smith said.
G&F is committed to providing ongoing updates about this construction project. Visit the Cody Region webpage for more information, or enroll in the email list to receive regular updates.
The new office building is located less than one mile north of Cody on WYO 120. The property is situated on the southwest side of highway, across from the intersection of WYO 120 and Road 2 ABN. The building is estimated to be complete in June 2022.
