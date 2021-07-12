Park County is seeing an increase in older residents, and with that trend, emergency medical service providers are feeling the strain.
“We have noticed a significant increase in population that requires our services,” said Tom Fitzsimmons, a paramedic at Cody Regional Health.
The Centers for Disease Control is projecting a 6.2% increase in EMS demand over the next 10 years due to aging baby boomers, which if combined with the current 4.2% local annual growth rate for services, could spell a more than a 10% increase in need in Park County over the next decade.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is forecasting an 8% increase in the need for health technicians and a 6% increase for EMTs and paramedics nationwide from 2019-2029. Both hospitals in the county said in presentations to Park County commissioners this number will likely be higher due to the recent wave of transplants.
“I don’t think I need a study to tell you we are being invaded,” Park County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said. “Most of them are 50-plus, 60-plus, semi-retired or retired people. And with that comes a demand.”
On July 6, Fitzsimmons submitted a request to the Park County commissioners on behalf of CRH and Powell Valley Healthcare for $750,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to build a new ambulance garage and purchase two ambulances. Park County is scheduled to receive $5.6 million in total through the act and has already received the first half of funding, with the second half coming in January.
Commissioner Scott Mangold said he would support the funding and mentioned the purchase could be considered an “economic development” project to draw even more people to the county.
Powell Valley wants to use the money to build a five-bay steel garage to house its ambulances at a cost of $298,493. Within the garage, a drive-thru bay will be reserved for testing, decontamination and vaccination activities.
Currently, the hospital only has space to keep two ambulances indoors. The rest of its fleet is kept outdoors, where Fitzsimmons said the vehicles cannot transition directly to an emergency.
“Having now had the COVID pandemic, we now recognize the need for space that needs to be inside,” he said.
Fitzsimmons said due to COVID-19 concerns, their staff still has to treat each emergency call with an assumption the victim is actively positive for the virus.
“With that, it brings on an additional expense as far as personal protective equipment and preparation of the equipment itself,” he said.
Fitzsimmons said those protocols take their ambulances out of service for longer than previously.
Commissioner Chairman Lee Livingston said he didn’t like the idea of justifying the expenditures purely because of COVID-19, but did say he thinks the purchases are deserved.
Both hospitals will also use funds for each to purchase a Type 1 ambulance for a total of $449,025. These critical care ambulances will be used to transport patients to Billings.
“The reliability for Cody Regional and Powell Valley is imperative,” Fitzsimmons said.
PVHC’s fleet of ambulances has an average mileage of 145,100 miles, while CRH’s is 128,861. Fitzsimmons said both hospitals have ambulances with major issues, often out of service for up to a week at a time.
“It’s hard to keep a 140,000-mile truck in great shape when you have six different drivers of the same truck each day,” he said.
On a recent evening, Fitzsimmons said CRH had four ambulances on the road at one time, with one ambulance still at the hospital not capable of serving an advanced life support call, and the final ambulance reserved for a 9-1-1 call.
“It’s not uncommon for us to have that kind of demand on our trucks,” he said.
The infrastructure projects will be added to a “to-do” list of potential projects the commissioners will consider before disbursing funds. Ongoing discussion about these projects will continue on Tuesday. Projects need to be selected and submitted by Aug. 31.
Thiel expressed concern that the federal ARPA rules may change by the time the project can start – as they already have a few times since the legislation was announced – and become ineligible for use, but commissioner Dossie Overfield said she has been told the goal posts can’t change once a project is decided.
“My understanding is, we do the work that we believe falls under the current rules and we move forward and we do the projects,” she said. “Is there a possibility there could be an issue in the future? Absolutely, but we knew that going in.”
In the larger picture, Fitzsimmons said local EMS services are still running smoothly and there will be no service cuts anytime soon, a scenario playing out with EMS blackouts in Sweetwater, Fremont, Johnson and Weston counties.
“Park County is probably in the very best shape, when it comes to EMS, (more) than any other county in the state, and I’m proud of that, but I’d like to keep it like that,” he said.
