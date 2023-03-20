An arrest warrant was issued March 2 for the Billings man who allegedly burgled his mother and brother’s Cody home twice last year, after he was arrested in Billings Feb. 16 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
Jerimiah M. Swanson, 41, is alleged to have stolen $500 in cash, two pistols, 40 Heston belt buckles and a collectible toy tank valued at $500 from his family’s home between October and November of last year.
He pleaded not guilty in Park County District Court in December of last year to all charges, which included one count of aggravated burglary, one count of theft, one count of burglary and one count of possessing burglar’s tools.
Swanson subsequently posted a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
However, the state — represented by Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield — filed a motion to revoke Swanson’s bond because he violated local, state or federal law, the motion said. The motion then triggered the issuance of an arrest warrant.
He is alleged to have broken the law on Feb. 16 after a 911 dispatch call reported an assault in Billings.
The female caller said she had been involved in a physical disturbance with Swanson — her boyfriend she’d been in a relationship with for two years— the affidavit said.
The female told police she and Swanson had been fighting verbally for a few days. She had left the house to get separation from her boyfriend, and when she returned, he “attacked her, grabbing her and pushing her to the ground,” the affidavit said.
She said Swanson had grabbed her by the face during the altercation and had smashed her phone, the affidavit said.
She was able to run out of the house to a gas station where she called 911. Billings Police made initial contact with her there.
Upon their arrival, police said the woman appeared disheveled, and had blood on her hands and forehead, the affidavit said.
She was “shaking and stuttering slightly which seemed like it could be from fear,” the affidavit said. “She was unsure exactly how she cut herself.”
Officers also observed the woman to have red marks near her neck, but “she adamantly denied she was choked or strangled,” the affidavit said.
After interviewing the girlfriend, officers made contact with Swanson at his Billings residence, where he offered a different version of events.
He told police his girlfriend had taken the car, and when she returned, she began “causing problems” because she was “upset” Swanson was trying to end the relationship, the affidavit said.
Swanson denied any physical contact between them, saying the girlfriend was yelling and throwing things around, the affidavit said.
“I could see no visible injuries on him, and he confirmed that he had none,” the affidavit said. “He did not seem to have any fear of [the girlfriend]. He just stated that he believed that she was trying to get him in trouble.”
However, in a second interview with the police, she said upon her return to the residence, “she was pulled by her coat into the residence at the doorway and thrown to the floor causing her pain in her neck,” the affidavit said.
“She began shielding herself from [Swanson] by crouching with her arms up and attempting to call 911,” the affidavit continued. “[She] advised [Swanson] has become more aggressive over the last couple days through text messages. [She] stated she was in fear of [Swanson] and didn’t want to go home as he was at the residence.”
Swanson currently faces an April 17 jury trial for his burglary-related charges, and now faces a hearing on whether his bond should be revoked.
