City
ZAC TAYLOR

Judge Ed Webster (from left) delivers the oath of office Tuesday night at City Hall to Mayor Matt Hall and council members Jerry Fritz, Emily Swett and Andy Quick. Swett and Quick took over for departing council members Landon Greer and Glenn Nielson, who declined to run again. Also at the meeting Diane Ballard was named council president, and Justin Bailey vice president. Hall told the newcomers not to get too used to the 12-minute meeting. “This is probably one of the quickest meetings you’ll sit through,” he said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.