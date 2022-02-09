As of late last week, only 2.7% of Cody Regional Health’s roughly 600 employees were not in compliance with Monday’s federal Covid vaccine mandate.
CEO Doug McMillan said since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid vaccine requirement for employees of participating hospitals was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, most of the employees who had not yet gotten in compliance did so.
When the court ruled on the mandate, only roughly 35 employees had either not gotten at least the first dose of a vaccination or a medical or religious exemption. More than half of those had come into compliance by late last week.
The hospital had implemented its policy to be in compliance in late November, less than a week before a lower court halted the mandate by CMS in Wyoming and other states that had objected. In early December, the CRH administration informed staff that the mandate requirements were paused.
Employees abide by the mandate by getting vaccinated or getting a religious or medical exemption.
Employees who aren’t in compliance by the deadline have a week to get in compliance. However, any employee let go as a result of the policy will be allowed to apply for jobs at the hospital in the future.
The mandate requires nearly every employee, volunteer and contractor working at a wide range of health-care facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding to be vaccinated or provide an exemption.
