Ready your ‘chicken crossed the road’ jokes: Two hens have been spotted clucking around at the Maverik gas station parking lot for the past few weeks.
The chickens live next door to the gas station, said manager Nikole Pederson. It’s unclear what keeps them returning to their neighborhood convenience store, pecking fruitlessly at the cement for hours on end, but Pederson said it was after they were fed an apple by a customer that their visits became much more frequent. Perhaps, the fruit gave them a ‘sweet’ beak for more.
“And now they just come over everyday,” Pederson said.
They have no vehicle to fill up with gas nor do they make purchases. From time to time the chickens – they appear to be Buff Orpingtons or Golden Buffs – make an attempt to enter through the motion-sensored doors, prompting Pederson to get up and shoo them away. She said they have managed to breach the store before.
It’s not the first time this year unexpected creatures have solicited the store.
In March, a Cody man rode his horse into the store and was cited for minor property destruction, scratching the store’s floor with his horse’s hooves.
The chickens do not appear to have been cited for property destruction, trespassing, solicitation or loitering yet.
Their biggest risk may be from getting ‘chick-napped.’
“I saw somebody pick one up and I had to say, ‘eh-eh-eh, put it down,’” Pederson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.