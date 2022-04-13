Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public for the season, weather permitting. On Saturday, April 16, entrance fees will be waived in celebration of National Park Week.
Roads open to the public April 15 include the West Entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris), Norris to Canyon Village, North Entrance to Mammoth and Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round).
Three major road improvement projects will occur this year. All three will cause major delays (Lewis River Bridge, Old Faithful to West Thumb and Yellowstone River Bridge) and two projects (Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge) will have overnight closures. Visitors entering and exiting the Park’s south entrance should allow for extra driving time.
