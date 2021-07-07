The Park County Fair is less than three weeks away and the annual local event is starting to take shape despite some recent adversity.
The fair will look nearly identical to the way it has in the past aside from last year, with grandstand events, a carnival, all livestock competitions and a full selection of vendors returning.
Final preparations are coming together after a high-profile turnover. In late June, it was revealed events administrator Audra Jewell, who was in charge of the majority of fair planning and management, had been dismissed by the county. Although Park County Commissioner Scott Mangold said her supervisor Mike Garza, who heads the county’s buildings and grounds and events departments, had made the commissioners aware of issues with Jewell, he said it was Garza who had the final say when it came to terminating her.
“Mike is the manager,” Mangold said. “He is the one responsible for that position and to take care of it.
“It’s all up to him.”
Mangold would not say what issues led to Jewell’s termination. Jewell did not respond to a request for comment.
The news of her termination was met with frustration at a special fair board meeting on June 21.
“Finding out a few weeks before the fair is tough,” Park County Fair Advisory Board Chairwoman Tiffany Brando said in a June 25 phone interview, “especially considering she was in the position there for a few years.”
Brando added it presented the board a greater challenge of trying to return the fair to normal, after a much smaller COVID-19 event in 2020.
Jewell’s termination marks the position of the fourth change in a fair director or events coordinator in about five years.
In early 2017, Teecee Barrett replaced Echo Renner as events coordinator, but she was fired by the commissioners in March 2019. The commissioners then decided to have Garza and Jewell take over the job.
The fair board has found itself squarely in the middle of these conflicts as well. Along with Renner’s appointment in 2015, the commissioners had diminished the power of the board to an advisory status, and created the events coordinator position to report directly to the commissioners, not the fair board, as previous fair directors had done.
“It seems like we rethink what the fair manager is almost every year,” Mangold said.
Much of the frustration and worry expressed by the fair board had to do with concern that extensive amounts of paperwork still needed to be completed, while many part-time employees are still needed for the event.
“There was anger on part of the board members,” board member Andrea Earhart said.
The board planned to have another special meeting on June 28, but Earhart said the members and staff “came together” so quickly in the week before it negated the need to have another emergency meeting.
“It gave us the chance to gather stuff and things progressed so well in that week,” she said. “We got questions answered to things that were better than we thought.”
Earhart said pulling it all together for this year’s event will be a bit of a “trial by fire,” but expects everyone to come together to make it happen.
The events administrator position is now advertised and is open for applicants to apply until July 15. Mangold said although the county has already had a few applicants for the job, under the best-case scenario, the new administrator will have the first week on the job during the fair.
“We’re going to have a fair,” Mangold said. “It would be nice if everything ran smoothly and if people didn’t notice the lack of administrator.”
From July 27-July 31, the fair will take place at the fairgrounds in Powell. After a highly scaled down event last year, Brando said she is excited to bring back some of the bread-and-butter fair acts like pig wrestling, obstacle racing, motocross and demolition derby.
“Everything is back on,” Brando said.
The Sam Cox Band will play the main grandstand concert on July 29. There will also be a beer garden that opens each day of the fair at 4 p.m.
