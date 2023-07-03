In May, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder released a strategic plan that will guide the Wyoming Department of Education’s focus and priorities for 2023-2027.
The plan includes six key initiatives, with initiative-specific cabinets composed of parents, educators and industry representatives from communities across the state. Cody School Superintendent Vernon Orndorff and Cody Middle School Principal Nathan Tedjeske were both asked to participate. The two said they were pleased with the goals highlighted in the plan.
“We’re on board,” Orndorff said. “She rolled out her strategic plan and from the get-go, I know she speaks strongly on choice. She believes that parents should have choice on where their students should go to school. And we believe that also.
“We think parents should have those opportunities, and we just know they’re going to choose us because we are providing those opportunities and exposing our students to different learning styles and initiatives.”
The plan and goals are based on the voices of stakeholders across the state.
Degenfelder has identified the following key initiative areas with actionable goals:
• Parental empowerment and eliminating political bias.
• Preparing students for jobs through career and technical education.
• Developing citizenship for students.
• Reducing bureaucracy and creating efficiencies.
• Valuing and supporting teachers.
• Improving outcomes through early literacy
Tedjeske is part of the valuing and supporting teachers cabinet and said the work is a continuation of his time on the state’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force, whose mission was to develop recommendations for state policy-makers as well as district- and school-level staff to increase efforts to positively impact the education workforce from this spring.
“The goal really is to just highlight the successes the teachers are having in the state and ask, ‘How do you replicate them?’” he said. “And then, if there are struggles, which we know there are, what can we put in place? How do we support people to help them through that?”
Tedjeske said the cabinet plans to review some of the recommendations the Recruitment and Retention Task Force looked at as a starting point.
“We want to make sure that we’re highlighting all of the great things that are going on, as well as those areas that do need support and address them systematically,” he said.
Orndorff is part of the preparing students for jobs through career and technical education cabinet.
“How do you increase the workforce credentials to work-based learning opportunities? How do we look at the state Perkins Plan and leverage the plan to use that funding to directly tie back to workforce development?” he asked.
The Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act allows the state to create opportunities for students so they are prepared for high demand, high wage and high skill careers.
Orndorff said Cody schools are doing their best to further the initiative through the pilot program Classroom-to-Careers. It’s designed to offer students the opportunity to explore potential career paths and develop practical skills. So far the district has partnered with Cody Regional Health and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
“We’re building a pipeline of talent and workforce for local businesses,” Orndorff said. “This rocket’s left the launchpad here — we’re just growing it. And it’s really exciting that this is the same vision that the state has for students across the state for districts across the state.
“We want to provide those relevant career opportunities for our students, so when they graduate, they are career ready.”
The cabinets will provide input on real solutions and concrete policy recommendations while Degenfelder remains in office.
