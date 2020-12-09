Crews from S&S Builders have been working through the wind and the cold to wrap up work on Sheridan Avenue and 17th Street. Now, they’re reaching a stopping point.
Grinding crews will be back this week to work on stretches of Sheridan to wrap that portion of the work, and the paint truck will be going down the same street to stripe it.
On 17th, crews are wrapping work at the Alger Avenue intersection and will be going up the hill to Draw Street, replacing slabs along the way.
The last expected meeting in the Denny Menholt parking lot will be Tuesday at 9 a.m.
