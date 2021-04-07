A lengthy discussion, two downtown wall signs are staying put.
A new ordinance recently passed by the city no longer allows the type of wall signs in the area. However, the Cody Cattle Company and Cody Firearms Experience signs on Keith Seidel’s 12th street building are allowed to stay as they were approved under the prior ordinance and thus grandfathered in.
On a 4-2 vote, Cody Planning and Zoning approved the settlement at the late March meeting. Earlier in the year, the city had unanimously passed the new ordinance to the sign code, which does not allow that type of off-premise signs on the building.
So ended a debate that had spanned more than six months. It involved sign placement controversial from well before, when it was a huge sign advertising Monster Lake Ranch.
“This whole situation was created by the city, firstly in allowing the Monster Lake sign to go up, which was controversial at time,” P&Z member Richard Jones said. “Personally, I don’t feel we should penalize applicants acting in good faith for what was a city problem. I don’t see this as precedent setting. I see this as being fair.”
City planner Todd Stowell said the previous approval wasn’t under a variance, but rather the interpretation of the previous law at the time.
Seidel and Cody Cattle Company owner Greg Pendley both said they were satisfied with the decision.
Dan Miller, who owns the Cowboy Music Revue venue across the street, brought the issue up last fall.
“Mr. Miller’s feelings are hurt that I put a sign across from his business,” Pendley said. “If this was an all black sign, we wouldn’t be here. He had opportunity to make the same deal with Mr. Seidel that I did.”
Miller said previously he just wanted all businesses to play by the same rules.
While his sign and the Cody Firearms Experience are safe, any changes to the signs or any new signs would fall under the new city code.
