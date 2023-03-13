More Park County residents than ever before will have access to the Wyoming Department of Revenue’s property tax refund program following the recent passage of House Bill 99 by the Wyoming Legislature.
“I think we could have three times as many applicants as we did last year,” Park County Treasurer Barb Poley said. “Between the changes to eligibility and the high tax rates we all continue to face, I would not be surprised to see that kind of response.”
The refund has been a statewide program for years, Poley said, although there have been years it was not fully funded and other years it was not funded at all. Each year, qualifying applicants are refunded roughly 50% of their property tax bill, after paying their taxes.
By approving HB 99, legislators not only fully funded the refund program for the 2022 tax year, but also expanded who was eligible.
To qualify, applicants are now required to have a household income at 125% or less of the county’s median household income, Poley said. In Park County, that means residents need to have a household income of $86,400 or less.
Previously, applicants were required to be at 75% or less of the county’s median household income, which was $48,000, she said.
“This really opens the doors for some people who were not eligible for this program before,” Poley said.
In addition to the household income requirements, applicants are required to own their home and to have occupied that residence for at least nine months of the tax year; pay their 2022 property taxes on that home in a timely manner; be a Wyoming resident for the past five years; and have total personal assets of less than $150,000 per household member.
Poley said participation in the refund program has increased in recent years as property tax rates have grown exponentially.
In tax year 2021, 285 applications were granted in Park County with $195,817 refunded to county residents, she said. The average refund in Park County was $687.08, which was the second highest refund in the state behind Teton County.
That’s a significant increase in refunds from the 2019 tax year when 108 Park County applications were granted with $65,753 refunded. The average refund was $608.82.
The legislature did not fund the refund program during the 2020 tax year, Poley said.
The expansion of the refund program was generally supported by the Wyoming Legislature this year, where it received a unanimous 62-0 vote in the House and an 18-13 vote in the Senate. Park County Sens. Tim French (R-Powell) and Dan Laursen (R-Powell) were among those who voted against the bill.
Poley noted that HB 99 only financed the refund program through the 2022 tax year. She expressed hope that legislators would continue supporting the program in coming years.
“Taxes are continuing to go up, and we have at least another year before they will start to level out,” she said. “This refund is going to be a lifeline for a lot of people in the meantime.”
Applications for the 2022 tax year property tax refunds are due by June 5, 2023. There are several ways to apply.
Application forms can be picked up — and completed applications can be returned to — the Park County Treasurer’s office. The office also offers a downloadable application on its website at www.parkcounty-wy.gov/county-treasurer/property-tax/.
Applications can also be mailed to the Wyoming Department of Revenue’s Property Tax Refund Program at 122 W. 25th Street, Suite 301 East, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0110. People can also apply online at wptrs.wyo.gov.
The refunds will be dispersed by the department of revenue no later than Sept. 30.
Other property tax bills that passed
House Bill 99 was one of a handful of bills passed by the Legislature during the general session that worked to relieve residential property tax burdens. Two additional bills provide steps toward long-term reform of the system.
House Bill 100 — sponsored by Rep. Mark Jennings (R-Sheridan) — allocated $50,000 for a study on the changes necessary to convert the property tax system from the current market value system to a new acquisition-based model.
Jennings’ bill passed on a 58-2 vote in the House — with two representatives absent — and on a 20-11 vote in the Senate. All Park County legislators voted in support of the bill.
Senate Joint Resolution 3 — sponsored by Sen. Dan Dockstader (R-Afton) — will let the voters decide via a 2024 ballot initiative if they want to separate residential property into its own tax class.
Dockstader’s resolution passed on a 21-10 vote in the Senate and a 53-9 vote in the House. Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) and Sens. Tim French (R-Powell) and Dan Laursen (R-Powell) voted against the measure.
The three bills approved by the body were just a fraction of the 21 property tax bills introduced at the beginning of the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.