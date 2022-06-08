One local woman had to cancel plans to go to a wedding because she just couldn’t afford it.
Others are weighing whether finding cheaper housing outside of Cody is worth the added cost of a commute, and some are struggling with the commute they already have.
Record high gas prices are leading to tough decisions for many as they figure out how to afford the surging costs.
It’s led to higher City of Cody budget requests for departments such as public works that expect to spend a good deal more in gas this summer to cut grass and other routine functions, and in part led the City of Powell to see more value in utilizing the landfill south of Cody rather than have its garbage shipped to Billings.
The U.S. average for the price of a gallon of regular gas hit $4.96 according to the most recent reading from AAA Wednesday. It marked the 12th straight day, and the 29th time in the last 30, that gas has set a record in America.
As of Tuesday morning gas prices in Cody were listed from $4.59 to $4.85 according to Gasbuddy.com. That’s above the state average of $4.54 and in line with a recent spike in prices after an earlier stabilization around $4.20-$4.30 for months.
The surge in prices has led one family moving in July from Ohio – and possibly driving two diesels, fuel for which is well above $5 – to evaluate budgets and commute times as they move to the area.
“It’s not a great time to move across the country,” Missy Burns said.
A Meeteetse man also is reducing how much he comes to Cody.
“We usually wouldn’t think twice about driving into Cody five times a week,” Bob Ferguson said. “Now we cut it down to 2-3 at most and get all our errands done in the same trip.”
And he is clear as to who is to blame.
“The current administration is lying when they blame Putin,” he said. “They absolutely want gas prices to be high to force the reduction of fossil fuels, with no viable plan to increase production of electricity. We should be increasing coal-fired power plants.”
B.J. Sondeno said that mentality about the high gas prices is troubling.
“The most frustrating thing about the current gas situation is that so many people do not understand the causes of the increases and instantly attribute it to the current president,” he said. “I do not like Joe Biden, but I fully understand that the myriad factors influencing gas prices are worldwide phenomena that one world leader has very little direct effect over.”
After a spike in March, gas prices were relatively stable until May across the state, when prices rose from an average of $4.06 to $4.54.
Prices rose roughly 20 cents per gallon across the state in just the last week.
The average cost of gas in Park County is $4.62.
As bad as it is locally, Wyoming is actually doing better than most of the country. Gas Buddy has it as the ninth least expensive state for gas. The national average is $4.94.
California is the most expensive state with an average of $6.34, which is partly why Sharon Henegar said she won’t be able to attend her brother’s wedding; she just can’t afford it.
“Missing something so important sucks,” she said.
For Laura Paul, the fuel crisis is exacerbating the housing crisis.
“I have to find a new place to live and that is impossible in itself. There’s a few places in Powell or Meeteetse I could go to but never with these fuel prices could I afford to commute, it is too expensive,” she said.
