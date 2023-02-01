Years after a 2016 sediment release resulted in a significant number of fish kills downstream from the Willwood Dam, there are finally some positive signs of life.
During an update to the Park County commissioners Jan. 24, Carmen McIntyre, board chair of Shoshone River Partners, told the commission that, in 2021 and 2022, the fisheries downstream of the dam had met its fish population objectives for the first time since 2009.
“Wyoming Game and Fish is estimating there are over 700 pounds of trout per mile in the 3.4 mile stretch below the dam,” McIntyre said. “This is the first time they’ve met their fisheries management objectives since 2009 for that part of the Shoshone River.”
McIntyre said there were likely several reasons for the restoration of the fishery populations.
“We’re definitely seeing some improvements in the years since that release in 2016,” she said. “Of course, we like to think part of that is based on the efforts by the (Willwood) irrigation district and DEQ to look at ways they can manage sediment releases better. But we also understand too that we had some good water years in that time period that helped us with a natural sediment-flushing event, if you will, to move the sediment downstream and clear the spawning area.”
The update on fisheries below the dam was part of a larger presentation from McIntyre about Willwood Working Group 2 and Shoshone River Partners, both of which were formed in the aftermath of the 2016 sediment release from the dam.
Willwood Working Group 2 was formed to cooperate with the Willwood Irrigation District on developing alternatives for the long-term management of sediment above the dam and the evaluation of water quality standards. Shoshone River Partners, formerly known as Willwood Working Group 3, was created with the goal of reducing the volume of sediment that accumulates above the dam.
Willwood Working Group 1 was also formed with the goal of addressing the immediate aftermath of the 2016 sediment release, McIntyre said, and that group has since been disbanded.
McIntyre said Working Group 2 continues to have discussions about best management practices for the dam, and how to best prevent future sediment releases.
“What they find is working for them is having more gradual fall drawdowns and also keeping the winter pool levels higher (above the dam),” she said. “I think the key thing with both of those is managing the water such that the pool level doesn’t rise or drop dramatically, so it’s reducing the calving effects of sediment behind the dam. So they’ve really put a lot of focus on that, and it seems to be working for them.”
Meanwhile, Shoshone River Partners has identified three major drainages above the dam — Sage Creek, Sulphur Creek and Dry Creek — as contributors to sediment accumulation, McIntyre said. The group monitors sediment levels in these areas and has implemented numerous projects to reduce those levels, she said.
One recent project involved planting vegetation test plots on Bureau of Land Management property in the Diamond Basin that was previously home to a bentonite mine.
“We installed a series of test plots using different erosion control measures and a combination of those measures,”McIntyre said. “So we’re trying to see what combination of those measures is most effective and then we’ll go back and work with the BLM to determine the next steps for reclaiming the greater 10 acres.”
Another project involved installing 12 analog beaver dams on BLM land along Sulphur Creek.
“With that being recent (in September 2022), we’re just now getting to the point where we’ll be observing how that’s impacting the water table for that area,” McIntyre said. “We hope to go back and install some cottonwoods and willows and help restore the riparian habitat there.”
McIntyre acknowledged there is still work to be done, but said she’s proud of all the groups have accomplished so far.
“There’s still hiccups here and there, but I think the group has come a long way,” McIntyre said. “I’ve just been really impressed by the level of commitment of the group at the table to see this thing through.”
