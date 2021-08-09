In recognition of law enforcement – those who have fallen, those who continue to serve and make sacrifices every day – the Cody Police Department is participating in Project Blue Light and offering a limited number of blue light bulbs to residents to display at their homes.
The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police sponsors the program in honor of those who sacrifice themselves for the public they serve.
By changing a regular porch light bulb to a blue one, residents can join their community and communities across the State of Wyoming in showing their appreciation for their public safety officers.
The project’s donors include the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, Menards of Casper, and the Bryan Gross Memorial Foundation, encourage Wyoming residents to show their support for their local law enforcement by participating in Project Blue Light at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.