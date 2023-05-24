Cody PD

Charges of drug possession, failure to yield, interference with law enforcement and not having a valid license have been dropped against the 17-year-old who was arrested in January after he allegedly locked his car doors when officers asked him to exit his vehicle.

Connie White

Not only should Officer Stinson be immediately fired, Police Chief Baker also needs to resign (or get fired). This isn't Stinson's first rodeo of being a real baaaaaad dude bullying kids but Baker has made a career in this town of covering for not only the Stinson types but other stumbebummery from our poice department. And for all you "good" cops who have repreatedly seen this behavior and did nothing, please get out of the LEO business and we don't want you and don't need you

Chet Clark

stinson has no worries as the CPD blue wall of protection will shroud him until the dust settles and no one better the chief CPD apologist Chuck Baker to talk circles around the situation until it just plain goes away. Pretty hard these days to tell the bad guys from the guys in blue.....the COPS at least have a license to be bad guys

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

Two questions. 1. Why is this spinning up with all the sparks, smoke, and stench now , four months after the incident ? ( It shouldn't take that long to get local body cam video into the public purview, or so long for the County Attorney to decide something. He's bad about that ) 2. What if anything was done internally behind the Cody PD's blue wall at the time , and what has officer Stinson's job perfomance been in the interim ? We hear stuff all the time.

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

At this point, I think the public's trust in Stinson's ability to fairly and properly execute his duties as a LEO are eroded enough that he needs to turn in his badge & gun and find employment elsewhere...ideally in a field that's not law enforcement.

John Davidson
John Davidson

It shouldn’t take a lengthy investigation to conclude that Blake was completely out-of-line in conducting this traffic stop. There’s no facts left to uncover which would justify the way he acted unless Blake is able to lie about how he felt during this traffic stop the same way he lied about the driver’s proximity to the crossing pedestrian in his live recollection of events to the other officers who responded. Who cares whether he was dishonest enough to make the same lie in his report.

Was the child destroying evidence as he was sitting in his car? No, he was on his phone speaking with his mother and the officer had easy sight of everything that was going on in the car during daylight hours. Was the officer reasonably threatened for his safety? No. Did it appear that the child, who repeatedly addressed the cop as “sir”, was acting in a threatening manner? No. Did it appear that the child was likely about to drive away from the stop, parked as he was facing a curb with an officer right behind him in front of the school the student goes to school at? No. Was the underlying offense that justified the stop serious like a felony or some crime involving harm to other people such that the officer was justified in being on high-alert for potential further dangerous activity? No. Was squeezing the child’s neck and forcefully twisting his arms while having his face smashed against the window necessary to effectuate the arrest? No.

These are some of the factors courts will look at when this officer is sued for excessive force. Sure, an officer who smells marijuana after a valid (keyword) traffic stop is likely authorized to arrest the person, but everyone has a right to be free from an arrest conducted with excessive force no matter what the justification for arrest is. There was simply no circumstance justifying the way this cop acted. Guy has obvious scorn and contempt for this kid and the public he is supposed to serve. A reasonable officer would have calmly explained the situation, tried to defuse it, and the rare magnanimous cop of yesteryear would have even waited for the mother.

Driving around waiting for petty traffic violations, pulling people over, and starting off every traffic stop like a murder fugitive is in the car is not heroic and is not public service. Somebody in the City government apart from Chief Baker should relieve Blake of his obvious frustration with his job. Relying on the police department to conduct this investigation and do something about it is as comical as having students grade their own tests.

And the Chief is wrong about state law forbidding him to share the results of the investigation. State law doesn’t prohibit that information from being shared, it simply says that the recordkeeper doesn’t have to share it if sharing it would not be in the public interest. That’s different from being forbidden. See Wyo. Stat. 16-4-203(b). It’s obviously in the public interest to let the citizens know whether the City plans to do anything about an out of control officer who uses excessive force. It's not like this is a one-off deal. I can't name any names but Stinson's cross-the-line policing is already well known to basically everybody in the city government and court system...

Go get private employment Blake.

Chet Clark

well said and my I add, the right thing for Police Chief Chuck Baker is to fall on the sword for his officer

