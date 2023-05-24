Charges of drug possession, failure to yield, interference with law enforcement and not having a valid license have been dropped against the 17-year-old who was arrested in January after he allegedly locked his car doors when officers asked him to exit his vehicle.
It comes on the heels of a YouTube video posted May 21, which calls into question Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson’s conduct during the teen’s arrest.
The incident is currently being investigated by the City of Cody and the Cody Police Department.
“The city is aware of the incident and the video regarding the incident,” City Administrator Barry Cook said. “An internal investigation is currently in progress.”
Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said in a press release that CPD is “aware of the viral videos of the traffic stop. Many in the public have shared their concerns that the officer’s actions during that encounter were inconsistent with the standards of conduct expected from our law enforcement personnel.”
He said an administrative investigation of the allegations is being conducted as well as a complete review of the interaction, the release said.
According to the affidavit, Stinson conducted a traffic stop on the 17-year-old after he allegedly proceeded through an intersection near the Park County Courthouse while a pedestrian was in the crosswalk.
After the teen pulled into the Cody High School parking lot, Stinson said in the affidavit he smelled marijuana. Stinson said the teen had refused to provide his license and registration, and refused to get out of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia, the affidavit said.
Case dismissed
The case was dismissed by Park County Circuit Judge Joey Darrah on May 17 after Park County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele filed a motion May 12 to dismiss, saying “it is in the best interest of justice.”
Baker said in the release there were allegations circulating on social media that the charges against the teen were dismissed “because the officer made false statements in his report.”
“This is inaccurate,” Baker said in the release. “Any charges that have been dismissed were dismissed ... for procedural reasons so that the charges can be dealt with at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner.”
YouTube video
The video compiled from Stinson’s body camera and dash camera footage was produced by a YouTube channel called LackLuster, which, according to its channel website, seeks “to keep all public officials accountable.”
The channel was started by a combat veteran and former Los Angeles firefighter and paramedic, according to the site.
In the video, Stinson is first seen making contact with the teen.
“When someone’s in the crosswalk, you’re required to yield. I need your driver’s license, registration and insurance,” Stinson said.
The teen then asks Stinson if he can call his mom.
Stinson said “sure,” but that the required information still needed to be provided.
When the teen asked why he was pulled over, Stinson said, “There was someone in the crosswalk and you almost hit them.”
In LackLuster’s video, it disputed the reason for the traffic stop saying, “when we refer back to the dash cam video, it appears the pedestrian entered the crosswalk after the driver passes into the intersection. At the very least, the vehicle and person both begin traveling through and across the intersection simultaneously.”
The teen is then seen talking with his mother on the phone, and tells Stinson he is not required to talk to him without a parent because he isn’t 18-years-old.
Stinson replied, “you’re driving a vehicle. You’re required to give me your driver’s license, your registration and your insurance. Those three things are required. If you don’t provide those things, you will be placed into custody.”
The teen said, “I don’t know where anything is.”
He then hunted for the documents, but couldn’t find them and told Stinson, “Sir, my mom is on the way to help me out.”
Stinson asked the teen to step out of the vehicle.
“I can smell marijuana in the vehicle. Get out,” Stinson said. “You’re going to get out of the vehicle or I’m going to drag you out.”
The teen repeated that his mom is on the way and he’s not 18.
“It doesn’t matter, I saw a violation. I stopped you for it,” Stinson said.
“I’m just trying to figure out what is going on,” the teen said.
Stinson continued asking the teen to open the door, saying, “You’re going to get out of the car right now or I’m going to drag you out, you decide.”
Stinson and Cody Police Detective Scott Burlingame then grab the teen’s arms as he says, “Mom, help me.”
After the officers get the car door open, Stinson tells the teen, “When you don’t do what you’re told, this is what happens.”
In the release, Chief Baker asked the community “to understand that some videos and social media content which show portions of the video have been edited and narrated to show selective parts of the interaction.”
“[The video] does not necessarily tell the whole story,” Baker continued.
The video can be watched at youtube.com/watch?v=OCqiioLkT4Q.
Community brings the issue to city council
About eight community members discussed their complaints about Stinson at the city council’s May 16 meeting.
The teen’s mother, Teresa Piper, said Stinson conducted an “aggressive” arrest of her son. “I think that the situation could have been handled a lot better than it was,” she said.
Piper said her son was not violent and did not lock the doors on the police. She said the doors on her car lock automatically and don’t unlock until the keys are out of the ignition.
She said she believed Stinson had “judged” her son based on prior incidents Stinson had with her.
“I’m just hoping that something is done,” Piper said. “It’s not okay to treat anybody like that, much less our juveniles.
“I think we have some fantastic officers here in Cody, Wyoming, but I do believe that this one officer needs to be investigated and something needs to be changed.”
Michael Charles Hothan said he had never been arrested by Stinson but called him a “bully.”
“Last thing we want to do is give the bully a badge,” he said.
Others said they had been “harassed” by Stinson, and that there were more complaints in the community about the officer, but some were afraid to speak out.
Next steps
Baker said CPD is “committed to performing a thorough review to ensure accountability” and that the department will take “appropriate correction actions” should the investigation determine Stinson’s conduct was “inappropriate, excessive or inconsistent with the responsibilities of the role.”
“Maintaining the confidence of the community we serve is of the highest importance to the City of Cody,” Baker said in a release. “We are dedicated to upholding the community’s confidence through a diligent review.”
Any Cody resident wishing to provide comments or information pertinent to the investigation can call (307) 527-8709 or email submitcomments@codywy.gov.
(6) comments
Not only should Officer Stinson be immediately fired, Police Chief Baker also needs to resign (or get fired). This isn't Stinson's first rodeo of being a real baaaaaad dude bullying kids but Baker has made a career in this town of covering for not only the Stinson types but other stumbebummery from our poice department. And for all you "good" cops who have repreatedly seen this behavior and did nothing, please get out of the LEO business and we don't want you and don't need you
stinson has no worries as the CPD blue wall of protection will shroud him until the dust settles and no one better the chief CPD apologist Chuck Baker to talk circles around the situation until it just plain goes away. Pretty hard these days to tell the bad guys from the guys in blue.....the COPS at least have a license to be bad guys
Two questions. 1. Why is this spinning up with all the sparks, smoke, and stench now , four months after the incident ? ( It shouldn't take that long to get local body cam video into the public purview, or so long for the County Attorney to decide something. He's bad about that ) 2. What if anything was done internally behind the Cody PD's blue wall at the time , and what has officer Stinson's job perfomance been in the interim ? We hear stuff all the time.
At this point, I think the public's trust in Stinson's ability to fairly and properly execute his duties as a LEO are eroded enough that he needs to turn in his badge & gun and find employment elsewhere...ideally in a field that's not law enforcement.
It shouldn’t take a lengthy investigation to conclude that Blake was completely out-of-line in conducting this traffic stop. There’s no facts left to uncover which would justify the way he acted unless Blake is able to lie about how he felt during this traffic stop the same way he lied about the driver’s proximity to the crossing pedestrian in his live recollection of events to the other officers who responded. Who cares whether he was dishonest enough to make the same lie in his report.
Was the child destroying evidence as he was sitting in his car? No, he was on his phone speaking with his mother and the officer had easy sight of everything that was going on in the car during daylight hours. Was the officer reasonably threatened for his safety? No. Did it appear that the child, who repeatedly addressed the cop as “sir”, was acting in a threatening manner? No. Did it appear that the child was likely about to drive away from the stop, parked as he was facing a curb with an officer right behind him in front of the school the student goes to school at? No. Was the underlying offense that justified the stop serious like a felony or some crime involving harm to other people such that the officer was justified in being on high-alert for potential further dangerous activity? No. Was squeezing the child’s neck and forcefully twisting his arms while having his face smashed against the window necessary to effectuate the arrest? No.
These are some of the factors courts will look at when this officer is sued for excessive force. Sure, an officer who smells marijuana after a valid (keyword) traffic stop is likely authorized to arrest the person, but everyone has a right to be free from an arrest conducted with excessive force no matter what the justification for arrest is. There was simply no circumstance justifying the way this cop acted. Guy has obvious scorn and contempt for this kid and the public he is supposed to serve. A reasonable officer would have calmly explained the situation, tried to defuse it, and the rare magnanimous cop of yesteryear would have even waited for the mother.
Driving around waiting for petty traffic violations, pulling people over, and starting off every traffic stop like a murder fugitive is in the car is not heroic and is not public service. Somebody in the City government apart from Chief Baker should relieve Blake of his obvious frustration with his job. Relying on the police department to conduct this investigation and do something about it is as comical as having students grade their own tests.
And the Chief is wrong about state law forbidding him to share the results of the investigation. State law doesn’t prohibit that information from being shared, it simply says that the recordkeeper doesn’t have to share it if sharing it would not be in the public interest. That’s different from being forbidden. See Wyo. Stat. 16-4-203(b). It’s obviously in the public interest to let the citizens know whether the City plans to do anything about an out of control officer who uses excessive force. It's not like this is a one-off deal. I can't name any names but Stinson's cross-the-line policing is already well known to basically everybody in the city government and court system...
Go get private employment Blake.
well said and my I add, the right thing for Police Chief Chuck Baker is to fall on the sword for his officer
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.