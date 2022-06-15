The Bradley family was sitting on a tailgate or standing around on the sidewalk Monday afternoon next to City Park, cellphones out as they searched for alternative camping spots.
Arthur Bradley said their plan had been to stay in Yellowstone National Park and had reserved sites, but then everything changed. Floodwaters from rain and snowmelt raised the level of the rivers in the region, many of which began to overflow their banks.
The family from Indianapolis was in Cooke City on Sunday night and mother Lisa said they made it out just in time.
“They were literally closing things right behind us,” she said.
“They landed a helicopter on the street,” Arthur added.
Cody Country Chamber of Commerce Director Tina Hoebelheinrich said she called in extra staff after hearing from Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly that all gates were closing Monday to incoming traffic.
The news led to a flood of tourists into the chamber’s visitor center as people scrambled to find places to stay in town or alternative locations to head to.
“It’s been crazy,” she said. “We’ve been in a different mode all day.”
Chamber staff doesn’t normally keep tabs on hotel room availability, but as it’s one of the top questions they were getting Monday, staff arranged with hotels to get updates on whether they had rooms available.
“People are canceling as fast as they’re booking,” she said.
Hoebelheinrich said people were generally understanding of the closure due to what Sholly called a “1,000-year flood,” but it drastically changed some long-laid plans.
“We had some folks from Belgium saving two years for a trip to Yellowstone,” she said.
Hoebelheinrich said she suggested they could still get to Grand Teton National Park via an alternate route to meet up with friends, but the idea of driving “700 kilometers” was daunting to Europeans used to much shorter distances.
The Bradley family was looking for alternative camp sites around Grand Teton.
They had planned to spend a week in Yellowstone, but there was a silver lining. They were able to drive through the park Sunday. For all but Arthur, it was the first time to the park.
“We had a glorious one day,” Lisa said. “We saw bison, a badger, a black bear with two cubs, a moose. We didn’t believe it would be our last, but it was one, glorious day.”
(Morgan Phillips contributed to this report)
