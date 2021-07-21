A longtime member of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West board of trustees resigned Monday after it was recently revealed that he runs a racist newsletter.
Henry “Rip” McIntosh had been a trustee at the museum since September 2012. Before his resignation, he served on the Executive Committee, Capital Campaign Steering Committee, Strategic Planning Committee and was the chair of the Marketing Committee.
“After a special committee meeting held today, we have accepted the resignation of Trustee Rip McIntosh,” Board Chair Bill Shiebler said in a statement to the Star-Tribune on Monday.
When the Star-Tribune asked why he decided to resign, McIntosh said he “didn’t want to cause any embarrassment for the museum.” The Center of the West board of trustees still has over 40 members, a number of which have political stature in Wyoming. To name a few, Vice President Dick Cheney, former Govs. Matt Mead and Mike Sullivan and former Sen. Al Simpson are all current trustees.
The acceptance of his resignation comes a couple days after his newsletter was taken out of circulation by its host, Constant Contact, an online marketing company, McIntosh said.
News of McIntosh’s newsletter came out earlier this month in article from The Informant, a newsletter dedicated to original reporting on hate and extremism in the U.S.
“Constant Contact has felt the need to de-platform (cancel) me due to an article I published,” McIntosh said in an email to the Star-Tribune. “Consequently, I’m afraid I’ll be dark until I can engage another service that will facilitate my posting articles...that are so well received by my subscribers.”
The installment he is referring to in the email was an essay he ran in the newsletter titled, “On the Question of Systemic Racism in the United States,” written by someone under a pen name. The essay stated that Black people have “become socially incompatible with other races” and “American Black culture has evolved into an un-fixable and crime-ridden mess.” The essay also said that white people aren’t racist rather “just exhausted” with Black people.
“The views represented in Mr. McIntosh’s online and social media content do not represent or reflect the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s core values or its mission,” said Levi Meyer, the public relations manager at the Center. The Center did not respond to request for further comment.
McIntosh, 85, has homes in Palm Beach, Fla., and Big Sky, Mont., and has donated money to the museum in the past.
