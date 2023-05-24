Two Cody men were arrested after they allegedly stole several gaming devices and jewelry from the apartment of a woman they had drinks with on the night of April 15.
Joseph Martellaro, 22, was arrested April 17, while Gunnar Kirk Eckhardt, 27, was arrested May 8.
If convicted, both men could both face up to 10 years in prison and have to pay a $10,000 maximum fine.
Cody Police Officer Trevor Budd was initially dispatched to an apartment on Big Horn Avenue on April 16 following a report of burglary.
Felisha Hanlon, who lived in the burgled apartment, had been arrested the night before for driving while under the influence, but when her son entered the apartment on April 16, he noticed multiple items were missing, the affidavit said.
He told police the missing items were an Xbox One gaming console and controller; a Nintendo GameCube and controller; and a PlayStation 4 gaming device, the affidavit said.
He told police Hanlon had “unknown guests” at the apartment on the evening of April 15, the affidavit said.
When Budd went to the Park County Detention Center to speak with Hanlon about what else could have been taken, she said multiple earrings and rings were missing from her jewelry box, including rings that had been handed down from her great-grandmother, the affidavit said.
Budd showed Hanlon photographs of the apartment, allowing her to point out things that were missing, the affidavit said.
Hanlon also told Budd that on April 15, she had gone to the 3H Bar at approximately 3:30 p.m., where she met Martellaro and Eckhardt, the affidavit said.
Hanlon “then went to their table and the trio began talking,” the affidavit said. “At the conclusion of this conversation over drinks, it was decided the three would go to [Hanlon’s] apartment for more drinks.”
After having a few more drinks at Hanlon’s apartment, Martellaro and Eckhardt left but returned a short time later with a third friend, the affidavit said.
The group then consumed a “large amount of vodka” before heading to a friend’s hotel room at the Beartooth Inn, the affidavit said.
After “hanging out” with the “crew” in the hotel room, Hanlon left, the affidavit said.
While attempting to drive home, she was arrested for a DUI after she allegedly hit a dumpster and ran into a light pole, the affidavit said.
After speaking with Hanlon, Budd contacted Eckhardt who told police the pair had gone back to Hanlon’s apartment after she left the hotel room, the affidavit said.
Eckhardt said he took the gaming devices while Martellaro took the jewelry. Martellaro also allegedly took items from the bedrooms while Eckhardt took items from the living room, the affidavit said.
Eckhardt told Budd “he had been disrespected by [Hanlon] at some point in the night and had ultimately decided to get revenge for this,” the affidavit said.
The following morning, Martellaro and Eckhardt pawned the items in Billings, which were valued at over $1,000, the affidavit said.
“I asked Eckhardt to help me understand how this happened,” Budd wrote in the affidavit. “Eckhardt told me he didn’t do it out of spite, but out of stupidity.”
On April 17, Officers Blake Stinson and Budd made contact with Martellaro at his home on East Avenue, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Martellaro admitted to pawning the Xbox in Billings but “would not admit to anything further.”
He was arrested and taken to the Park County Detention Center.
During his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on April 18, Martellaro was given a $3,000 cash or surety bond, which he posted and was released.
Eckhardt has not yet been arraigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.