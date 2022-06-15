Park County Sheriff Scott Steward is cautioning residents to never underestimate the power of swift-running water during times of runoff.
The department put out a release Tuesday as floodwaters continued to wreak havoc in Yellowstone National Park and neighboring Montana gateway towns.
“While the water ebbs and flows every year, a perceived ‘familiarity’ of areas of the river can become unfamiliar and dangerous during high water runoff,” he said. “The high water is already here and there are many areas that currently have flooding issues. Especially in the areas of Highway 296 and 212 and the Upper North Fork. There are multiple campground closures or partial closures as well.”
Trying to swim or ford any swift moving high water should be avoided. Hazards can be invisible on the surface and even calm water may hide dangerous conditions. Be aware that water levels can change very quickly, and “strainers,” an item in the water, usually a log which is catching debris moving through the water, can suddenly appear. Strainers are very dangerous because getting caught in one can cause a person to be sucked under the water and held there.
While boating, always wear personal protective equipment: a lifejacket (personal floatation device) appropriate to the activity is the absolute minimum. Other equipment may include helmets, wetsuits, whistles and a knife.
If the worst does happen and someone falls in, do not try to stand up or try to gain footing on the bottom; this can cause them to become trapped and pulled underwater. The safest position is on your back, feet pointing downstream. Stay on the surface and keep your head up. Try to swim toward shore or grab a branch on shore.
