As a former longtime physician assistant at Cody Regional Health, Kelly Simone is dedicated to providing the best possible care for the people of Cody.
Now, Simone is looking to continue her tradition of caring in a new way: by becoming a West Park Hospital District trustee.
“I try to be a very approachable, accessible person, and I help people even when I’m not at work,” Simone said. “It would be the same if I was elected. I want to listen and be open to the community’s suggestions and questions. That’s the only way to get better.”
Simone served as a physician assistant at Cody Regional Health for 18 years and was recently hired at Billings Clinic. She has a total of 21 years of experience as a physician assistant including work in Driggs, Idaho, and Greybull.
Simone noted that, as a longtime CRH employee, she brings a unique perspective that could be useful to the hospital district.
“I think the biggest skill I bring to the board is that I have current relevant healthcare experience,” Simone said. “I’ve literally been the boots on the ground for over a decade and have been on the front lines of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years. I have great relationships with all the providers in the area and understand all the controversies surrounding medicine right now. I think my knowledge and medical experience would be helpful as the board makes decisions.”
Simone also has past board experience. From 2014 to 2018, she was a member of the Cody School Board, and served as the board’s chair for the last two years of her term.
In preparation for her hospital board bid, Simone has been attending hospital board meetings for the last seven months. She said she has been pleased by much of what she’s seen on the board, but noted there is always room for improvement.
“I think the board has done a good job of handling the Covid-19 pandemic,” Simone said. “There is no road map on how to deal with something like this, but I think they’ve done a good job of managing PPE (personal protective equipment) and supplies and done a good job of trying to work with providers on retention and bonuses.
“But I think the board really needs to look harder at provider-turnover rates, and they need to figure out why people are leaving in such high volumes.”
Another priority, Simone said, is increasing transparency and getting the word out to the community about the board’s work and priorities.
‘When I was on the school board, our agendas were posted online every month, and all our minutes were accessible,” Simone said. “That’s not the case with the hospital board. Honestly, just getting that information out to the people does so much to increase community engagement.”
Simone is one of seven candidates who has filed for four open seats on the hospital district board.
