Jim Nielson, a major figure in local nonprofit organizations and former president of Husky Oil Company, passed away Nov. 17.
Former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson grew up with Nielson and knew him since the first grade, when their fathers worked together at Husky Oil. After they graduated together from Cody High School in 1949, Nielson and Simpson’s paths crossed numerous times throughout their lives including during postgraduate studies and their service on the Buffalo Bill Center of the West board.
“It’s a tough blow to lose someone you’ve known since childhood,” Simpson said. “When you lose someone, you’re not grieving for them, you’re grieving for the absence they leave in your life. And for me and the whole Cody community, Jim leaves a significant absence.”
“Jim Nielson was a kind and caring individual, and a foundational pillar of his community for decades,” Buffalo Bill Center of the West Director Rebecca West said in a statement. “He was an admirably savvy businessman who was always true to his word. If he supported a project or an idea, he would see it through with his determined, quiet-but-firm approach. You never had to guess what Jim wanted or was thinking—he was a great communicator. It has been an honor working with Jim, and especially rewarding to share laughs, memories, and to watch him enjoy life with (his wife) Anne and his family.”
Jim Nielson was the son of the late Glenn Nielson, founder and longtime president of Husky Oil, which was one of Park County’s largest employers from the 1940s through the 1970s. Born in Canada, Jim came to Cody at a young age, when his father purchased Park Refining Company, which eventually became Husky Oil.
Nielson became president of Husky in 1973 at age 41. He had spent the previous 21 years working for his father, as well as many summers before that in the oil fields.
“I always expected I’d join my dad and be part of Husky,” Nielson told the Enterprise in 2012. “Growing up, he always kept me informed of what was going on with the company.”
Simpson said he and the majority of the class of 1949 were in attendance at a celebration at the Cody Auditorium when Nielson became president of Husky Oil in 1973.
“We were the cheering squad for him,” Simpson said. “Our class was a very tight-knit group — we always took care of each other. And Jim was always there for us too.”
As president of Husky, Nielson worked to further the company’s international reach while centralizing operations in Cody. Four years after he became president, the company had its most profitable year ever in 1977. At that time, Husky was capable of producing 60,000 barrels of oil a day, Nielson told the Enterprise.
While Nielson was president, Husky built a $6 million and 118,000 square foot headquarters in Cody. The building was last sold to Park County and currently houses the Park County Public Library.
By 1979, the family had lost controlling interest in their company and stepped down from the board in what Nielson described as an “unfriendly takeover” by Petro-Canada, Occidental Petroleum and the Alberta Gas Truck Line.
After the takeover, Nielson operated Nielson and Associates, a private oil and gas management firm. Leaving Husky gave him more time to follow his father’s advice to “be part of the community and take part,” Nielson told the Enterprise.
Through Choice Aviation, he acquired the old airport terminal and helped Northwest College run and operate an aviation program there. He also helped reopen the Sleeping Giant Ski Area where he had learned to ski as a child.
“Jim and his love of Sleeping Giant was instrumental in bringing the mountain back to life,” Sleeping Giant owner Nick Piazza said in a Facebook post.“We are very grateful to Jim and the Nielsons for the friendship and support they have shown us since taking over the mountain, and we strive to maintain the small-town community spirit that we know was a guiding principle behind Jim’s stewardship of Sleeping Giant.”
Nielson was also the second longest-serving trustee of the Buffalo Bill Center, almost 50 years starting in 1973. The James E. Nielson Water Garden at the center is named in his honor. He also helped the Center acquire the Paul Dyck Plains Indian Buffalo Culture Collection, a large collection of rare items from numerous Northern Plains tribes.
“Thanks to Jim’s decades of unwavering wisdom, dedication, foresight and generosity, the future indeed remains bright for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and our local community,” West said.
West noted Nielson’s attempt to retire from the board in 2016, but Simpson would not let him do so.
“It was about friendship, love and loyalty,” Simpson said. “I said, ‘Jim, I think you have one more year left in you,’ and so I convinced him to stay.”
In his resignation letter to the Center’s board, which it rejected, Nielson wrote, “I have done my best to serve the board and foster the growth and well-being of the Center. Working diligently with others who share a keen interest in and love for the Center has been a very rewarding experience for me.”
Mary Sims, the executive director of By Western Hands — yet another nonprofit Nielson supported — remembered the impact of Nielson’s life in a Nov. 18 Facebook post.
“By Western Hands would not have been possible without Jim’s belief in our mission and his enthusiastic community and financial support,” she said. “Jim’s love of his family, community, By Western Hands and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is exemplary of how a person can live a fulfilling life and leave the world a better place. We will miss his kindness, loyalty and thoughtful guidance.”
Forward Cody agreed and said in a Facebook post that Nielson leaves a major void in the community.
“It is hard to lose an icon of a man like Jim,” it said. “Perhaps the best way to honor him is to emulate him in every way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.