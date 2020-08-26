Summertime is road construction season in Cody and a few local roads projects are nearing completion as the summer wanes.
“A lot of money is being spent in the Cody area,” said Cody Beers, a Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson. “We’re going to improve transportation infrastructure for years to come.”
WYDOT paving on WYO 120 South between Cody and Meeteetse is now nearly complete and could be done as early as the end of the week, reported Todd Frost, a WYDOT resident engineer.
Still left to be completed are shoulder work, installation of guardrails and chip sealing on the project. Beers said chip sealing may not occur until next summer as the temperature needs to stay above 60 degrees and be dry to be effective.
He said chip sealing would likely occur in the late spring or early summer 2021. He said the 20-minute traffic delays along the highway will be reduced but not eliminated through the fall as WYDOT completes other work on the roadway. Whenever the 4-5 days of chip sealing occur, the 20-minute delays will return.
Frost said during a Aug. 18 Park County commissioners’ meeting, the WYO 120 South work is generally of a preservation nature rather than a full restoration, but some more permanent fixes were made from the northern stretch of the highway to near the Park County Landfill.
“We did take five inches of the existing pavement off and we have put in a leveling course and an interlayer to try and help that cracking issue,” he said. “Eventually (WYO 120 South is) going to need (a) rebuild, but the money is not there for it now.”
Beers said there will be one more pavement overlay applied to the Meeteetse end of WYO 120 South next summer.
Already completed was a $2.6 million pavement improvement project along the Meeteetse Rim, spanning 5.4 miles of road.
Downtown concrete improvements at Alger and 15th streets are continuing and work will continue toward 16th Street in the eastbound lanes and center turn lane. Work will take place on one-half of the street at a time.
The Alger intersection is running on time and this portion is scheduled to be done by the end of the week. The south side of 15th Street and west side of Alger intersections are closed right now.
Beers said he would appreciate it if people would drive the speed limit (20 MPH) through the construction zone.
It is all part of a $4.93 million, four-phase Sheridan project that will start making its way up the Greybull Hill toward Stampede early next summer for completion.
WYDOT is currently working on a Chief Joseph Scenic Highway slide repair project on .2 miles of WYO 296 at milepost 32.50 (about 15 miles west of WYO 120 North). The work involves installation of 119 drilled shafts to stabilize the slide area. After work started in late June, about 80 shafts have been installed.
Delays for this project are about 2-3 minutes.
Beers said the large majority of this project will be completed in 2-3 weeks with pavement hopefully being applied in mid-late October. He said the remaining 5% of the project will be completed next summer. Peter Hallsten, a WYDOT district engineer, said they are trying to return the road to two lanes for the winter.
Another project that WYDOT is contributing $15 million to is road reconstruction to a Wyoming portion of the Beartooth Highway, in collaboration with Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Forest Service, and Montana Department of Transportation.
Improvements were also made to the Pat O’Hara Bridge.
WYDOT staff have studied the possibility of adding a pedestrian crossing across Big Horn Avenue for Cody Middle School students near Robert and Freedom streets. Hallsten said it looks like the best option will be a grade-separated crossing, meaning that it would be built below or above the road.
“Any kind of measure that you try and deploy on a five-lane road with that kind of traffic volumes would violate driver expectancy and where we have those kinds of things we have a lot of pedestrian accidents,” Hallsten said.
Dossie Overfield, Park County commissioner, said she anticipates there being an increasing level of need for this crosswalk as Cody’s population grows into the future.
Less cash in-hand
WYDOT revenue peaked around 2010 and has trended slightly downward since then.
Hallsten said traffic has reduced by up to 40% at points this year. But since most health restrictions have lifted, travel has rebounded, with Yellowstone reporting increased attendance for July when compared to July 2019.
Fuel tax income is projected to be down around $8 million for the year and $20 million next year.
Hallsten said WYDOT has $135 million in unfunded needs.
“This is a very conservative number,” he said.
Snow control will be reduced this year and WYDOT will no longer be providing funding to communities with populations between 1,500-5,000 people for this mitigation.
There will also be reduced winter maintenance activity in that roads will not be completely cleared of snow until normal business hours and days. Hallsten said how drastic the cuts will be is dependent on the severity of the winter.
“It may be that we just get the driving lane and we don’t deal with the ice floor until the regular work week,” Hallsten said.
WYDOT will be pushing back 10 upcoming major construction projects as a cost-saving measure and has also closed 10 rest stops. Neither of these impact any local locations.
