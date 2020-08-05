The closing of five county polling locations for this year’s general election has drawn the ire of a few constituents.
In a two-page complaint submitted to Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric on July 21, Cody resident Vince Vanata and Wendy Annis of Clark expressed their displeasure the polling locations for Garland, Clark, Heart Mountain, Wapiti and South Fork area voters were shuttered to more condensed polling stations in Cody, Powell and Meeteetse.
“Preparation and due diligence is what makes an election successful,” Vanata said. “(The closure) robs the people of their confidence in the process and who gets elected.”
Colleen Renner, Park County clerk, brought the decision before the Park County commissioners at their May 19 meeting.
Earlier that month, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan ordered the state’s county clerks to condense to no more than seven polling locations, but only explicitly gave this direction for the August primary.
“It appears the clerk rolled up the primary and general election into one way, and tried to state that it’s at the direction of the secretary of state,” Vanata said. “She did not inform the county commissioners that she was doing both.”
Vanata said he had no issue with this taking place for the primary, but did not find it fitting to be rolled in with an all-encompassing order for both elections.
Will Dimeen, a communications director with the state’s election department, said his department stands with Renner’s decision. The department has granted discretion to clerks to make polling place decisions regarding the general election as well.
“We trust their discretion to move forward in the best way that suits their county,” he said.
Dimeen said while the department let counties decide if they want more than seven polling places, only seven counties have applied to do just that. In 2018, 11 counties had more than seven polling locations.
Renner said the motive for the move came from social distancing concerns at the smaller polling locations, and an inability to recruit election judges. Commissioner Jake Fulkerson also said four judges quit when they found out they would be required to wear face masks.
“(Renner) did everything she could,” he said.
But Vanata said there are more than enough judges in Clark, and some people who signed up to judge had not been called back.
Although COVID-19 funding is available to pay judges if necessary, Renner said pay isn’t the problem with recruitment, as she said the pandemic scared away many of her older judges, of which she said about 85% are more than 65 years old.
“I don’t think pay was an issue. I think it was a health issue,” commissioner Dossie Overfield said.
Overfield said avoiding confusion over inconsistent polling places also came into play.
Vanata said the Park County Republican Party was sent notice five days before the issue was brought to the commissioners in May, as opposed to the 15-day state statue for notification, that also requires two weeks of consecutive notice in the official designated newspaper of the county. Additionally, “that letter indicates a decision to reduce polling places was made prior to a public meeting where the public would have an opportunity to voice their support or opposition,” Vanata and Annis said.
“If the clerk wants to be close-minded, just do things by proclamation and not take input from the constituents, then shame on the clerk,” Vanata said.
Voter discouragement?
Vanata and Annis worry that the change in polling locations will lead to voters in some of the county’s far-flung areas not turning out to vote.
“It puts some people at great inconvenience,” Vanata said. “People, maybe faced with the prospect of either having to chance driving on a road to go vote or not voting. That’s just wrong. That’s just wrong when they have the opportunity to vote in their own communities.”
But with more than two months to go before the general election, Fulkerson, although sympathetic, said people will have ample opportunity to cast their vote. Voters can turn in or mail their ballots early up until the day of the election.
As of Monday morning, Renner said 5,300 absentee ballots had been requested.
“Some people look it at as a duty to be at the polling place on election day and cast their vote,” Vanata said. “They write on their ballot and they put it in their machine and they note their vote counted vice (versa) dropping it in the mail or an unattended ballot box outside the clerk’s office.”
A larger scheme?
While certain western states like Colorado automatically send ballots out to every registered voter, ballots must be requested in Wyoming. In other states, a legitimate reason must be provided to be granted an absentee ballot.
Vanata said the decrease in polling places is part of a larger agenda being pursued by the state’s clerks to become more dependent on mail-in voting.
“Mail-in voting is proven to be corrupt,” Vanata said. “A person’s cat got a ballot.”
In the 2018 election there were 142 cases where someone cast more than one ballot or voted on behalf of a deceased family member.
Although a resident can request a ballot to be mailed to them for any reason in Wyoming, it must be requested, which is an act considered absentee voting, not mail-in voting.
Although Renner said she does not believe Wyoming will ever be a mail-in ballot state, she did say the county would like to increase absentee voting and would like to move to centralized voting centers – locations where citizens can vote no matter their residence – sometime in the future. Currently, residents can only vote at the location associated with their place of residence.
“With a vote center you can vote wherever no matter where you live,” Renner said.
The move to condense the general polling locations will be finalized at the Aug. 19 commissioner meeting, for which proper notification in mail and newspaper publishing has been adhered to. Although Renner said she doesn’t expect there to be any discussion on the topic, both Fulkerson and Overfield said there will be.
“I do anticipate discussion,” Overfield said.
