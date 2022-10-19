Crossing
Karen Schipfmann-Nielson helps a group of Cody Middle School students cross at the Big Horn Avenue crosswalk on Tuesday. A public information meeting regarding the Big Horn Avenue Corridor Study will be held at the Cody Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The first session will start at 5:15 p.m. and a second session at 6:15 p.m. The meeting is a chance to get public input on the crosswalk, which is currently temporary.

 Morgan Phillips

