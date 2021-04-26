Wyoming is officially launching an emergency rental assistance program. The program, to be run by the state Department of Family Services and Department of Workforce Services, will use $200 million in federal funding to cover rent and utility costs for Wyomingites struggling financially due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order in February directing DFS to create an administrative infrastructure for the program facilitate payments to those in need.
“We have seen the need for this stabilizing relief since the federal government created this program in December,” Gordon said via release. “I’m pleased to sign this important legislation, which follows my executive order, authorizing the state to responsibly and efficiently administer these funds to Wyoming renters and landlords.”
The program is open to Wyoming renters who meet income eligibility requirements, are struggling to pay rent and/or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic and can demonstrate they are experiencing housing instability. Applications are scheduled to open online at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, at dfs.wyo.gov/erap.
The DFS platform is supposed to quickly process household applications and eligible payments. Local nonprofits will also receive program funding from DFS so that eligible households can receive help with their applications, as well as a range of other housing stability services.
“We are very thankful to Gov. Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature for giving us the opportunity to help families who rent their homes to avoid homelessness while recovering from the impacts of the pandemic,” DFS head Korin Schmidt said via release. “The program also will help landlords, many of whom are small businesses, avoid financial difficulties when their renters cannot pay.”
This is the second rent assistance program the state has offered during the pandemic. The first opened in June of 2020 and was far smaller, with just $15 million in funds at the time. Wyomingites did not take the state up on the offer very quickly, and in September the state put out another call for applications.
The eligibility requirements are listed on the DFS website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.