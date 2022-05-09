A new home-based, online business has opened in Cody selling CBD products. Clingman CBD offers products owner Vicki Clingman said are guaranteed THC-free.
Clingman said the business aims to help people understand products and avoid misleadingly labeled lines by using Wanae products.
“At Wanae our product is 99% or better Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum Cannabidiol oil,” she said. “We also guarantee a purity level that many other brands do not, and we can show the public how to look for that on the COA sheets.”
For more information, visit vickiclingman@gmail.com.
