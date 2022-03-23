After more than a two-year absence the Cody Police Department’s community outreach program “Coffee with a Cop” returned with a program at the Absaroka Senior Living Center.
On March 16, 10 members of the Cody Police Department took the opportunity both before and after the scheduled Scam Prevention Presentation to meet and interact with the residents and staff over coffee and donuts provided by the center.
Because of the increasing number of attempted scams in Park County and the rapidly changing nature of scams, detective sergeant Trapp Heydenberk updated the CPD Scam Prevention Presentation with the most comprehensive and current information specifically for the center’s residents. The purpose of the presentation was to first provide thought-provoking information relating to scams and elicit meaningful conversations. That way both residents and staff of Absaroka would have a better understanding of the current trends and methods of scammers, be prepared to protect themselves and be more comfortable and willing to report potential scams, or at least more comfortable in asking for help if they suspect a scam.
After the event, attendees agreed the manner in which Heydenberk presented the information was useful and interesting while he kept the residents and staff engaged and entertained. Detective Rick Tillery spoke and answered questions along with detective Scott Burlingame.
The Cody Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop program brings together police officers and the community in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues and to build relationships and understanding over a cup of coffee.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Cody Police Department.
If you are interested in hosting a future event or have any questions regarding these events, contact the administrative assistant to the Office of the Chief of Police, 527-8723.
