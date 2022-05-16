For the first time in Wyoming’s history, community college graduation ceremonies included Bachelor degree recipients. Beginning on May 6th at Central Wyoming College, and continuing on May 13th and 14th at Western Wyoming Community College and Laramie County Community College, graduates of the first class of Bachelor of Applied Science students will be recognized during commencement ceremonies.
During the 2019 Legislative Session, the community colleges were authorized to begin offering Bachelor of Applied Science degrees.
This was in response to the establishment of Wyoming’s Educational Attainment goals, which seek to increase the percentage of adults with a postsecondary credential, such as a certificate, an Associate degree, or a Bachelor degree.
Many working adults who may benefit from a Bachelor’s Degree are unable to move to another city, or are unable to pursue an online degree that is tailored to their local economy.
By allowing the community colleges to offer limited Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degrees that are customized to meet the needs of the local business and industry needs, a larger share of Wyoming citizens now have access to this level of training and education.
Since 2019, five community colleges have received authorization and approval from the Wyoming Community College Commission and Higher Learning Commission to offer BAS degrees, with CWC, LCCC, and WWCC launching their programs in 2020-21. CWC graduated four students from its Organizational Management and Leadership Program with one who earned a degree in Tribal Leadership and three specializing in Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership. LCCC will have a total of 17 Bachelor degree recipients with nine students from its Applied Management program and eight from its Healthcare Management program. Additionally, WWCC graduated four students from its Organizational Management program and one student from Industrial Management.
Finally, Northwest College and Northern Wyoming Community College District also offer BAS programs and will be welcoming their first classes of graduates in coming semesters. Not only is this an exciting event for the graduates themselves, but it also marks an important step in Wyoming’s continued economic growth and development.
